AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.
A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin has become the first person in theRepublic to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Annie Lynch received thevaccine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. It was the first Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 jab to be administered at four hospitals across the country: StJames’s and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital andUniversity Hospital Galway.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published