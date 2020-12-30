Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 04:25s - Published
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Joe Exotic Says He'd Rather Die from COVID Than Go On Life Support

 Joe Exotic is taking a Patrick Henry approach to the possibility of catching COVID-19 -- if the world gives him COVID, then give him death too ... or something..
TMZ.com

Covid vaccine update: When will others be ready?

 The Oxford vaccine been approved in the UK. How are the others doing?
BBC News

He Was Hospitalized for Covid-19. Then Hospitalized Again. And Again.

 Significant numbers of coronavirus patients experience long-term symptoms that send them back to the hospital, taxing an already overburdened health system.
NYTimes.com

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort' [Video]

Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort'

Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the creation ofthe newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been "anastonishing effort".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published
Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light [Video]

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light

Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

U.K. approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID vaccine for emergency use

 Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new..
CBS News

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Covaxin can offer protection against mutated coronavirus: Bharat Biotech

 Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.
DNA

Covid-19: First vaccine patient has her second jab

 Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to have the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has final dose.
BBC News
First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother

A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin has become the first person in theRepublic to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Annie Lynch received thevaccine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. It was the first Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 jab to be administered at four hospitals across the country: StJames’s and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital andUniversity Hospital Galway.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

 Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..
New Zealand Herald

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews
EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' [Video]

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity'

EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca boss: We think we've figured out winning formula for COVID vaccine

AstraZeneca boss: We think we've figured out winning formula for COVID vaccine The pharmaceutical boss behind the Oxford vaccine says researchers have found a "winning formula" to...
Sky News - Published

COVID-19: UK approves use of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, all eyes on India now

Britain on Wednesday (December 30) approved Oxford-Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine for use against...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsHinduUpworthy


Covid: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to start in Wales next week

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use in combating the virus on Wednesday.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy



Related videos from verified sources

Matt Hancock: We can vaccinate everyone [Video]

Matt Hancock: We can vaccinate everyone

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the under 50s will be vaccinated in thefuture, as the Government has enough doses on order of the two approved jabsto "vaccinate the whole population" against..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world' [Video]

Oxford coronavirus jab dubbed a 'vaccine for the whole world'

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as an important step forward inthe fight against the virus, particularly as it does not require ultra-lowtemperature storage like some other vaccines.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published
What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published