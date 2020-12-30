AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer - BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..

First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin has become the first person in theRepublic to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Annie Lynch received thevaccine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. It was the first Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 jab to be administered at four hospitals across the country: StJames’s and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital andUniversity Hospital Galway.

Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to have the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has final dose.

Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.

Cheaper to produce and easier to transport than other approved vaccines, Oxford and AstraZeneca's formula to become available as the U.K. battles a new..

Matt Hancock hails 'significant moment' as Oxford Covid-19 jab given green light Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP reacts on BBC Breakfast to the news that theUK regulator has approved the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

Oxford professor says creation of vaccine has been an 'astonishing effort' Professor Andrew Pollard from the Oxford Vaccine Group says the creation ofthe newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine has been "anastonishing effort".

Significant numbers of coronavirus patients experience long-term symptoms that send them back to the hospital, taxing an already overburdened health system.

The Oxford vaccine been approved in the UK. How are the others doing?

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine was approved for use in combating the virus on Wednesday.