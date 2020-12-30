Covid pandemic will not end now despite vaccines, PM says

MPs have voted to pass Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade and cooperation agreement bill by a majority of 448. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
SNP leader Ian Blackford and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a heated exchange over the Brexit Trade deal as Speaker of the House Lindsey Hoyle stressed the House was on a tight agenda.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced his Brexit Trade deal for a second reading in the House of Commons. He said the deal would be worth 660 billion pounds and would allow British businesses to work even more closely with those in the EU.
Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad on December 30 informed that two people, who returned from UK, have found positive for new strain of COVID-19 in the state. "One is form Meerut and second is from Gautam Buddh Nagar," he added
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on December informed that the 7 people who have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 are not showing any serious symptoms. He said, "7 people have tested positive for new strain of COVID-19 and are admitted to hospital. They're not showing any serious symptoms. 3 of their contacts have tested positive for COVID, their samples will be sent for genomic sequencing."
MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency(MHRA).
AstraZeneca CEO, Pascal Soriot, has said tens of millions of the Coronavirus vaccine is expected within the first quarter of 2021. Mr Soriot's comments come as the MHRS approved the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.
Labour Leader Keir Starmer says that though Brexit deal is the 'thinnest possible' agreement it is a better option that a no deal scenario.
Residents and staff at senior care facilities in the Bay Area are to receive the COVID vaccines beginning Wednesday. Katie Nielsen reports from Viamonte retirement community in Walnut Creek. (12/30/31)