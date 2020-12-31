Global  
 

‘Triumph for British science’: UK approves AstraZeneca vaccine

The UK’s prime minister, who is leading a country battling one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks, welcomes the development.


AstraZeneca vaccine could get approval in Australia by late January

 Australia could soon follow Britain in granting approval for the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
U.K. authorizes Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

 The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is easier to distribute than the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines because it requires only basic refrigeration. The newest vaccine could..
Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine gets approval in the U.K.

 British regulators have authorized emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine from Oxford and AstraZeneca, which is cheaper and easier to store than the Pfizer..
COVID vaccine: UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus jab for use [Video]

COVID vaccine: UK approves AstraZeneca/Oxford University coronavirus jab for use

The UK has ordered 100 million doses from AstraZeneca, which can vaccinate 50 million people.

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K. [Video]

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine approved for use in the U.K.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has finally been approved for use in the U.K., giving hope to millions of people.

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK [Video]

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows [Video]

British vaccine is at least 70.4% effective against Covid-19, data shows

A coronavirus vaccine developed in the UK can prevent at least 70.4% of peoplefrom getting Covid-19, according to new data.

