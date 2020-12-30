UK Expected to Approve , AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week.

Global  
 

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

'The Financial Times' reported that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency could approve the vaccine as early as Tuesday.

Once approved, the AstraZeneca vaccine will join the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has been in use in the U.K. since Dec.

More than 600,000 people in the U.K. have received the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is both less expensive to produce and more easily transported, as it does not require ultra-low temperatures.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is the vaccine right now that is going to be able to immunize the planet more effectively, more rapidly than any other vaccine we have, Dr. Richard Horton, Editor-In-Chief of 'The Lancet,' via CNBC.

A more contagious mutation of the coronavirus was recently detected in the U.K. AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot says the company's vaccine is believed to be effective against the new coronavirus variant


Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca, said he was proud after it was given the green light on Wednesday morning.

Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine. They were administered their first doses of the Moderna vaccine at United Medical Center in Washington, D.C.

A nurse in the US tested positive for Covid-19 a week after he was administered the Pfizer vaccine. A 45-year-old nurse Mathew W who works at 2 different local hospitals said in a Facebook post that

