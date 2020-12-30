Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:07s - Published 6 minutes ago

UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week

The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed in tandem with the University of Oxford.

'The Financial Times' reported that the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency could approve the vaccine as early as Tuesday.

Once approved, the AstraZeneca vaccine will join the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that has been in use in the U.K. since Dec.

8.

More than 600,000 people in the U.K. have received the vaccine.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is both less expensive to produce and more easily transported, as it does not require ultra-low temperatures.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is the vaccine right now that is going to be able to immunize the planet more effectively, more rapidly than any other vaccine we have, Dr. Richard Horton, Editor-In-Chief of 'The Lancet,' via CNBC.

A more contagious mutation of the coronavirus was recently detected in the U.K. AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot says the company's vaccine is believed to be effective against the new coronavirus variant