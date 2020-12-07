First COVID vaccine administered in the UK

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

UK health authorities began rolling out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine today, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval.

- u-k health authorities began- rolling out the first - doses of a widely tested and- independently reviewed covid- - 19 vaccine today, starting a- global immunization program tha- is- expected to gain momentum as- more serums win approval.

- the first recipient was margare- - - - keenan, who turns 91 next week.- the u-k is getting a head start- on the project after- british regulators on december- second gave - emergency authorization to the- vaccine produced by u-s - drugmaker pfizer and germany's- biontech.

- u-s and european union- authorities are also reviewing- the vaccine, alongside rival- - - - products developed by u-s - biotechnology company moderna,- and a collaboration - between oxford university and - drugmaker astrazeneca.- the first shipments of the- - - - pfizer-biontech vaccine were- delivered to a selected group o- u-k hospitals on sunday.- the vaccine can't arrive soon - enough for the u-k, which has - more than 61-thousand covid-- - - 19-related deaths - more than - any other country has reported- in europe.-