Covid-19: India likely to approve AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use by next week | Oneindia News

India is likely to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine for emergency use by next week after Serum Institute of India submitted additional data sought by authorities.

This could be the first country to give the regulatory green light for the British drugmaker's covidshield vaccine as the British medicine regulator continues to examine data from the trials.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford shot is considered vital for lower-income countries and those in hot climates because it is cheaper, easier to transport and can be stored for long periods at normal fridge temperatures.

