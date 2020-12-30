Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccinefrom Oxford University and AstraZeneca, said he was proud after it was giventhe green light on Wednesday morning.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

University of Oxford University of Oxford Collegiate research university in Oxford, England

Eye Opener: U.K. approves emergency use of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

 Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..
CBS News

U.K. becomes first country to approve Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

 A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..
CBS News

Covid-19: Oxford-AstraZeneca team 'moved mountains'

 A participant in the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial says its approval is "fantastic news".
BBC News
MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine [Video]

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:37Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points [Video]

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points

A roundup of the MHRA press conference laying out the details of theOxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use by the UK'sregulator.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Oxford vaccine trial participants praise ‘game changer’ jab

Participants in the Oxford vaccine trial have said they are “proud” and “delighted” that the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine? [Video]

What do we know about the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine?

The Oxford and AstraZeneca vaccine has been in the spotlight since it startedscreening for trial volunteers in March. Nine months later, it has beenapproved by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
What does the Oxford Covid vaccine trial tell us? [Video]

What does the Oxford Covid vaccine trial tell us?

The editor of the Lancet, Richard Horton, explains what the results in the scientific journal mean.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:22Published
Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India [Video]

Covid-19: SII seeks emergency use nod for Oxford vaccine Covishield in India

The Serum Institute of India (SSI) has sought emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country. SII applied to DCGI, citing unmet..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published