Vaccine trial participant 'proud' of involvement as Oxford jab approved

Jack Sommers, who was part of the clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccinefrom Oxford University and AstraZeneca , said he was proud after it was giventhe green light on Wednesday morning.

Downing Street vaccine briefing - the key points A roundup of the MHRA press conference laying out the details of theOxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has been approved for use by the UK'sregulator.

MHRA confirm approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine MHRA Chief Executive, June Raine, confirmed the approval of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus vaccine for use in the UK. The roll out of the jab will begin Monday 4th January. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

A game changer on the vaccine front as the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine is approved by U.K. regulators. The vaccine only needs normal refrigeration and is..

Britain announced that the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has been approved. Also, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell shot down a..

Participants in the Oxford vaccine trial have said they are “proud” and “delighted” that the...