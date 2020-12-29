Global  
 

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be taking the political plunge as announced earlier.

He cited health concerns and said that only he knows the pain behind taking the decision.

‘I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party.

Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,’ Rajinikanth said in a letter.

The announcement comes days after Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced his plans to launch his political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Watch the full video for all the details.


'His wish, can't force him to change mind,' Rajini's bro on U-turn on political debut

 Rajinikanth's elder brother on Tuesday backed the Tamil superstar's move to withdraw his decision to launch a political party. The 77-year-old R Sathyanarayana..
'This is God's warning to me', says Rajinikanth, as he puts to rest political ambitions

 The actor reasoned that due to health concerns, it would not be possible for him to win an election by campaigning remotely.
Rajinikanth bids adieu to politics even before taking the plunge

 Actor-turned-politician Rajnikanth on Tuesday announced that he will not be launching a political party citing health reasons. "I regret to inform that I am not..
Rajinikanth backs out of political debut, says will serve people without entering politics

 Rajinikanth also made a mention about the new wave of COVID-19 and how he is at high risk owing to his kidney transplant.
3 with UK variant in Karnataka; 3 more in Hyderabad, Pune

 At least six of the more than 100 UK returnees who’ve tested Covid-19 positive so far have been found to be infected by the new UK variant, with three of them..
First 6 cases of new Covid strain found in India as UK returnees test positive

 India has reported the first six cases of mutant Coronavirus strain as six returnees from the United Kingdom tested positive, the health ministry informed on..
Day after talks proposal, farmers call for Jan 1 stir

 A day after sending a proposal for talks to the government, agitating farmers’ unions on Sunday gave a call for a nationwide protest on new year’s day urging..
Watch: Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, car mobbed by fans & paparazzi

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from hospital on December 27. He had been hospitalised two days earlier due to 'severe hypertension' and 'exhaustion'. He was released after his blood pressure stabilised. Fans and paparazzi mobbed his vehicle as it left the Apollo hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad. The health problems may cast a shadow over Rajinikanth's much-awaited foray into politics. He had earlier said he would announce a launch date for his political party on December 31. Watch the full video for more.

