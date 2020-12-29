‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be taking the political plunge as announced earlier.

He cited health concerns and said that only he knows the pain behind taking the decision.

‘I inform with great regret I am unable to come to politics by floating a political party.

Only I know the pain behind making this announcement,’ Rajinikanth said in a letter.

The announcement comes days after Rajinikanth was discharged from a hospital in Hyderabad where he was undergoing treatment after suffering from high blood pressure, severe hypertension and exhaustion.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced his plans to launch his political party in January next year ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Watch the full video for all the details.