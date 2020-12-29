Emma Roberts reportedly gives birth



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Emma Roberts American actress Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy Emma Roberts is the proud new mother of a baby boy ... who seems inclined to be quite the scholar one day. Sources tell us the actress gave birth Sunday in L.A...

TMZ.com 10 hours ago Emma Roberts blamed herself for fertility issues



Emma Roberts was convinced she was to blame for the fertility issues she faced before falling pregnant with her first child. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on January 1, 1970