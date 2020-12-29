|
Emma Roberts reportedly gives birth
Emma Roberts is reportedly a new mum.
Emma Roberts Gives Birth to Baby Boy
Emma Roberts is the proud new mother of a baby boy ... who seems inclined to be quite the scholar one day. Sources tell us the actress gave birth Sunday in L.A...
TMZ.com
Emma Roberts blamed herself for fertility issues
Emma Roberts was convinced she was to blame for the fertility issues she faced before falling pregnant with her first child.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published
Holidate star Emma Roberts has given birth to her son with Garrett Hedlund. Find out the newborn's...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •Just Jared •TMZ.com
