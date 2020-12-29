Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she is kicking herself very hard and has apologised for breaching coronavirus rules after she was photographed without a face mask during a funeral wake.
