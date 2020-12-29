Global  
 

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

Sturgeon urges people to stay home for Hogmanay as Covid death toll rises

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged people to stay at home for Hogmanayas Scotland recorded a further seven coronavirus deaths since Christmas.Latest figures show that seven Covid-19 deaths were recorded between December25 and 29, though the Scottish Government noted that register offices havebeen closed over the public holidays.


