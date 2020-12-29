Man Wanted for Murder of Terre Haute Woman Turns Self In

29-year-old Philip Michael Atterson of Terre Haute, Indiana, was taken into custody late Monday night after turning himself in to authorities.

A man wanted for his involvement with a christmas day homicide has since turned himself in.

Police were looking for philip atterson for his connection to the death of 38- year old sarah henderson of terre haute.

Officials say her body was found in a storage unit on east springhill drive on friday.

Atterson now faces a charge of murder after turning himself in to johnson county police following a boost