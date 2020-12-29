Global  
 

This man is jumping rope 1 million times for a good cause!

54-year-old Michael Young is a 2-time survivor of leukemia.

He is trying to raise awareness and money to show his support for those undergoing chemotherapy.

He is hoping to jump rope one million times in 2020 and has gotten off on the right foot.

He jumps 9 days out of every 10 days and every session takes about 25 minutes.

He does three thousand jumps a day.

His goal is to raise $25,000 dollars.

His plan is to make his millionth jump on New Year's Eve.

