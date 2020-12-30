Nurse uses social media to warn public about Covid-19
CNN’s Nick Valencia reports on the surge in cases of coronavirus in California as the state extends their stay-at-home orders.
Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his vetoPresident Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at “weak” Republicans. CNN’s Boris Sanchez reports.
Mississippi health officer urges public to keep their holiday smallDr. Thomas Dobbs took to social media again to warn Mississippians about holiday gatherings.
'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meetingRep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggesting the President invoke martial law in an Oval Office meeting and the relationship between election..