Nurse uses social media to warn public about Covid-19

CNN’s Nick Valencia reports on the surge in cases of coronavirus in California as the state extends their stay-at-home orders.



Related videos from verified sources Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto



President Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at “weak” Republicans. CNN’s Boris Sanchez reports. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 02:58 Published 2 hours ago Mississippi health officer urges public to keep their holiday small



Dr. Thomas Dobbs took to social media again to warn Mississippians about holiday gatherings. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS Published 6 days ago 'It's nuts': GOP lawmaker reacts to Oval Office meeting



Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) discusses Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn suggesting the President invoke martial law in an Oval Office meeting and the relationship between election.. Credit: Bleacher Report AOL Duration: 04:01 Published 1 week ago