Lee County working to find solutions as concerns grow around 'first come, first serve' vaccine sites

WE’LL BE SURE TO BRING YOU MOREINFORMATION AS IT COMES INTO THENEWSROOM.LEE COUNTY SAYS IT’S MAKICHANGES AT ITS VACCINEDISTRIBUTION SITES AFTER PEOPLEXPERIENCED SEVERAL ISSUES.THE COUNTY IS PUTTING IN PLACESTRICTER LINE POLICIES ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES, ANDIT’S EVEN CONSIDERING AN ONLINEREGISTRATION SYSTEM.FOX 4’S ROB MANCH IS LIVE FORAT THE STARS COMPLEX IN FOMYERS, WHERE ANOTHERDISTRIBUTION WAS HELD TODAY.HUNDREDS MORE SENIORS CAME OUTHERE TO THE STARS COMPLEX TODAYTO GET THEIR DOSE OF THECOVID-19 VACCINE.AND THE SCENE WAS A LOT LIKEYESTERDAY IN ESTERO.PEOPLE SHOWING UP EARLY ANDWAITING SEVERAL HOURS BEFOREGETTING THEIR SHOT.AND TODAY, I SPOKE WITH ONEWOMAN WHO SAYS THOSE LONG WAITSARE LEADING TO ELDERLY PEOPLEGETTING INJURED.11 - :16(:59 - 1:04)(1:30 - 1:35)PKG:CAROL ONLY WANTED TO BEIDENTIFIED BY HER FIRST NAME.SHE WAITED FOR HER SHOT ATESTERO PARK MONDAY, AND SHE SASHE SAW AN OLDER MAN GET HURT.Carol, Went To Estero Site:gentleman... had tripped overthe cement by the parking areaand didn’t even want to go in toget stitches because he waswaiting so long for the shot."(13s)BUT SHE SAYS, THE MOREDISTURBING PART WAS THAT PEOPLEWEREN’T AS CONCERNED WITH HISSAFETY AS THEY WERE WITH HISPLACE IN LINE.Carol, Went To Estero Site:"There was someone that camein and just said can we get hisnumber if he’s going to thehospital?

I understand why shewould say something like that,but I also want youunderstand that that’s howimportant this is."(14s)THIS MORNING, WE COVERED THESECOND DAY OF DISTRIBUTION AS ITBEGAN IN Bonita Springs.IMMEDIATELY, MORE ISSUES BROKEOU"It’s ridiculous.

There’s noline, there’s no organization.There’s nothing.

It’s just likea herd of people trying to getin as quickly as they can."(9s)Jack, Waited In Line ForVaccine: "It’s almost like ratstrying to abandon a ship, butinstead they’re all trying toget closer to the building, andthere’s no respect whatsoeverfor the people who have beenhere for hours and hours, anit’s kind of like a mob scene ofsenior citizens."(14sTHESE TYPES OF ISSUES ARE ONLYHAPPENING IN LEE COUNTY RIGHTNOW.OTHER COUNTIES, LIKE SEMINOLEAND OSCEOLA HAVE ONLINEREGISTRATION FOR APPOINTMENTS TOGET A VACCINE.IN A PRESS CONFERENCE,COMMISSIONER Kevin Ruane SAIDLEE COUNTY DIDN’T GO THAT ROUTEBECAUSE IT WANTED TO GET PEOPLEVACCINES AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE.Kevin Ruane, Lee CountyCommissioner: "Some of thecounties have run into problemswith crashes in their websites,so obviously we want to makesure we have the bandwidth.

Wewant to obviously go throughlogistics.

We’re working with ITright now."(10s)CAROL SAYS, SHE HOPES THEDISTRIBUTIONS ARE BETTER PLANNEDMOVING FORWARD, BUT SHE ALSOTHINKS THE PEOPLE ON THE GROUNDARE DOING A GREAT JOB.Carol, Went To Estero Site: "Iwant to compliment the Sheriff’sDepartment, I want to complimentthe Parks and Rec Department,and the Health Department thatwas there.

Everyone helped outin any situation that occurred.I would just like to ask thepeople that are in charge ofsetting something like thisto take the initiative toactually set it up."(19s)THERE WILL BE THREE MORE SITESOPEN TOMORROW.YOU CAN DIAL 2-1-1 FORINFORMATION ABOUT WHERE THOSEARE, AND WE’LL ALSO HAVE THATINFORMATION ON OUR WEBSITE ATFOX 4 NOW DOT COM.IF YOU ARE PLANNING TO WAITLINE, BE SURE TO BRING WATERWITH YOU.SOME PEOPLE ARE ALSO BRI