No Federal Charges In 2014 Shooting Death Of Tamir Rice

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:28s - Published
The Justice Department will not file federal charges against two Cleveland police officers in the shooting death of Tamir Rice.


2 Cleveland Police Officers Avoid Federal Charges in Killing of Tamir Rice

Finding a lack of evidence to prosecute, the Justice Department ended a five-year inquiry into the...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


New 'Squad' member Jamaal Bowman renews call to defund the police after Tamir Rice probe results in no charges

Democratic Congressman-elect Jamall Bowman of New York, took to twitter to call for defunding the...
FOXNews.com - Published

Justice Department Declines To Charge Officers In Tamir Rice Case

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it would not bring federal criminal charges against two...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Justice Department declines to file charges against officers in deadly shooting of Tamir Rice [Video]

The U.S. Department of Justice closed its independent investigation into the deadly shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 02:29Published
DOJ Declines Charges Against Cleveland Officers In 2014 Fatal Shooting Of Tamir Rice [Video]

The Department of Justice cited the poor video quality, saying they could not discern for certain what happened.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published
A Cleveland police officer killed her son. Tamir Rice’s mother says she hasn't received justice. [Video]

A Cleveland police officer killed her son. Tamir Rice’s mother says she hasn't received justice.

Though time is quickly running out, Tamir Rice's mother says she still wants the Cleveland police officers involved in her son's 2014 shooting death to face criminal charges.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:40Published