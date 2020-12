Related videos from verified sources 'Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC': IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria



IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria called Pakistan a 'pawn' in the Chinese policy. He said that Pakistan's increasing CPEC related debt trap will lead to further military dependencies in the future. The IAF chief.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42 Published 17 hours ago Drones, in hands of non-state actors, make them more lethal: IAF Chief



India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria during a webinar on "National Security Challenges and Air Power" said that the low-cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technologies such as drones with.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:01 Published 17 hours ago 'Misadventure that escalated?': IAF Chief on Galwan incident



India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that the various steps of China including the Galwan incident, military signalling, deployment of force, it could also possibly be a totally dominated.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 18 hours ago