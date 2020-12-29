Global  
 

Geopolitical instability provided China to assert more global power: IAF Chief

India Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria said that the evolving uncertainties and instability at the global geopolitical front has provided China with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power to global security.

"The evolving uncertainties and instability at the global geopolitical front has provided China with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power and indirectly it has also brought to fore the inadequate contribution of major powers to global security.

This has led to confusion and insecurity among international allies.

The IOR and Indo-Pacific region in particular is also witnessing a tectonic shift in the strategic sphere," said IAF Chief during a webinar on "National Security Challenges and Air Power".


