First case of new covid variant in the US
The first variant of the coronavirus was found in a man in Colorado.
This is the same variant that has been confirmed in the UK.
UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccineBritain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly..
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in ColoradoThe first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for..
Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UKColorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the..