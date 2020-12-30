Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First case of new covid variant in the US

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:35s - Published
First case of new covid variant in the US

First case of new covid variant in the US

The first variant of the coronavirus was found in a man in Colorado.

This is the same variant that has been confirmed in the UK.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Singapore confirms first case of new Covid variant found in UK

The patient with the new variant came to Singapore from the UK on Dec. 6.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndiaTimeseuronewsMid-DayNewsySky NewsNews24



Related videos from verified sources

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK approves use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve a coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca as it battles a major winter surge driven by a new, highly..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado [Video]

U.S. confirms COVID-19 variant in Colorado

The first known U.S. case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant was detected in Colorado on Tuesday as President-elect Joe Biden warned it could take years for most Americans to be vaccinated for..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:33Published
Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK [Video]

Colorado officials identify first known US case of COVID-19 variant seen in UK

Colorado officials have identified the state’s, and possibly the country's, first case involving a COVID-19 variant seen in the United Kingdom and some other countries in recent weeks, the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:51Published