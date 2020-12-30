Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 00:30s - Published 15 minutes ago

Talking parrot says "choo-choo train" with the cutest voice ever

Ricco is a male green pied Indian Ringneck parrot.

Ringneck parrots are known for their talking abilities, but that doesn’t always guarantee that they will.

Ringneck parrots need to be interacted with daily and need a lot of mental stimulation so they don’t get bored.

They can get loud and do go through what’s called a bluffing stage.

If you’ve never owned a bird, I would not recommend this type of parrot as your first.

Always do your research before bringing home a parrot.

Ringneck parrots can live anywhere between 25 years of age and above.