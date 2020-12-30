Nusrat Jahan visits 'Ajmer Sharif Dargah'

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Nusrat Jahan on November 23 preached love and said "love is very personal, and love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand." Her comments came on recent laws on 'love jihad'. Nusrat said, "Love is very personal. Love and jihad don't go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don't make religion a political tool."
Trinamool Congress’ Lok Sabha MP Nusrat Jahan has spoken on the ‘Love-Jihad’ law that has been proposed by some BJP ruled states. ‘Love is personal. Love and jihad can't go hand in hand. Who I love is personal and no one can have a say in that,’ The TMC MP said. Jahan, who has faced the ire of hardliners for wearing vermillion on her head, practising customs of a Hindu married woman, said that people need to stop using religion as a political tool. She added that some parties rake up such issues during elections and reminded them that India is a democracy and what you eat, who you marry are personal choices. Jahan also said that in West Bengal under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, gender or religion and such the youth are not interested in such issues. This comes as some BJP ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam & Haryana are mulling an anti ‘Love Jihad’ law. Watch the full video for all the details.
The war between Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal and the Governor has escalated. A group of TMC MPs have now written to the President seeking removal of Jagdeep Dhankar as Governor of the state. The MPs in their letter accused the governor of failing to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. ‘He has failed to rise above his past & induced divisive politics as ruling parties at Centre & State are political opponents. The Honourable Governor's statements contain blatant political bias & are likely to cause law & order problems,’ the TMC legislators wrote. This comes months ahead of the assembly polls in West Bengal. Watch the full video for all the details.
