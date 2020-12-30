New COVID-19 Variant Found In U.S.
A highly infectious coronavirus variant first detected in the United Kingdom has made its way to the United States.
US Confirms 1st Case of New COVID-19 Strain Found in UK
The first case of the new coronavirus strain, which is thought to be more transmissible, .
was confirmed by Colorado
health officials on..
UK Expected to Approve AstraZeneca's COVID Vaccine This Week
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been developed
in tandem with the University of Oxford.
'The Financial Times' reported that the..
