Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion
Argentina becomes the fourth country in
Latin America
to legalise abortion.
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35 Published on January 1, 1970 Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill Pro-choice activists celebrate outside the parliament building after the Argentine Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 00:50 Published on January 1, 1970
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate passed a law legalizing abortion early...
Abortion in Argentina reaches key vote After years of debate, the Argentine Senate is set to vote on legislation that would make the predominantly Roman Catholic country the largest in Latin America to legalize elective abortion. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 06:15 Published 18 hours ago