Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

COVID cases surge in Latin America amid vaccine roll out COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Latin America, with a number of countries seeing daily records of new infections and deaths.

Latin America Region of the Americas where Romance languages are primarily spoken

Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill Pro-choice activists celebrate outside the parliament building after the Argentine Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion.

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.

