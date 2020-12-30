Global  
 

Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortion

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Argentine Senate approves bill to legalise abortionArgentina becomes the fourth country in Latin America to legalise abortion.

WorldView: Croatia hit by earthquake; Argentina to legalize abortion

 A powerful earthquake struck Croatia. Argentina's Senate voted to legalize abortion up to the 14th week of pregnancy. Britain's House of Commons takes up the..
CBS News

Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina

 Argentina is the largest Latin American country to legalize abortion and the vote was being closely watched.
CBS News
Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate votes to legalize abortion

Argentina's Senate voted on Wednesday to legalize abortion, a first for a big country in Latin America and a triumph for women's rights campaigners achieved over the visceral objection of the Catholic Church. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published
Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill [Video]

Argentine Senate passes landmark abortion bill

Pro-choice activists celebrate outside the parliament building after the Argentine Senate approved a bill to legalize abortion.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Argentine Senate approves bill legalizing abortion

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s Senate passed a law legalizing abortion early...
Watch Argentinians react to the new bill legalizing abortion [Video]

Watch Argentinians react to the new bill legalizing abortion

Argentina has become the largest country in Latin America to legalize abortion, after the​ bill was approved by Argentina’s Senate 38-29.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:45Published
Abortion in Argentina reaches key vote [Video]

Abortion in Argentina reaches key vote

After years of debate, the Argentine Senate is set to vote on legislation that would make the predominantly Roman Catholic country the largest in Latin America to legalize elective abortion.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:15Published
Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion [Video]

Argentina Senate set to vote on historic bill legalising abortion

Argentina's Senate will convene on Tuesday December 29 to vote on abortion bill that was approved by the lower house of Congress earlier this month.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published