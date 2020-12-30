Travel blogger gets slammed for 'tone-deaf' recap of 2020

For most of the world, 2020 was hardly a year to celebrate.The global pandemic took the lives of more than 1.8 million people worldwide.plus cost an estimated 40 million jobs in the United States alone.If the only thing you ever saw this year was Barbora Ondrackova’s social media feed, though, .you’d have no idea a highly contagious virus was ravaging the world.Ondrackova decided to recap her year in travel with a TikTok video .Never once is she shown wearing a mask or distancing herself from others.and if you haven’t already pieced it together, the video did not go over well.most people saw it as a “tone-deaf” post during a time when traveling is highly discouraged.“This is so insulting to the nurses/doctors and everyone else trying to survive this pandemic,” one person said