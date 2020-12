Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:14s - Published 3 minutes ago

PM: Brexit deal ends issue that has bedevilled politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Brexit deal is a resolution to the UK-EU relationship which has "bedevilled politics" for almost five years.

He adds: "Sometimes it's necessary, when everbody is telling you you can't achieve something, to go ahead and do it." Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn