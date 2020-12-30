Animal antics: The RSPCA’s top rescues of 2020

Credit: RSPCA The RSPCA has rescued animals large and small this year, withcreatures turning up in unexpected and very silly situations.

The animalwelfare charity has compiled its 20 “best rescues” of 2020, including asquirrel discovered behind a fridge, and an unfortunate fox found with itshead stuck in a watering can.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA said the charityhoped the fun animal rescues would provide some cheer “after this challengingyear”.