54% Of Americans Disapprove Of Trump's Actions

Historically, the transfer of power from the outgoing president to the president-elect has been peaceful.

The cooperative effort is a historic precedent dating back to the Adams administration in 1800.

As President Donald Trump's term comes to an end, he and his administration have blocked a peaceful transition.

The world is watching and a majority of Americans disapprove of the Trump administration's transition efforts.

According to Business Insider, Trump and his team have repeatedly placed hurdles in the way of the Biden administration.

Recent polling shows that 54% of respondents disapproved of Trump's actions surrounding the transfer of power.