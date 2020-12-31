Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wake Up Weather

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Wake Up Weather

Wake Up Weather

16 WAPT meteorologist Adam McWilliams has the forecast for Jackson and Central Mississippi.

Alright as we head into tomorrow again,we'll have cloudy skies and passingshower.

Strong thunderstorms come inlate in the day.

We're talking lateafternoon into the evening hours,clearing out though by New Year's Daytemperatures are going to be in thelower sixties.

Cool for the weekendsunshine temperatures in the lowerfifties as we head towards the firstfull week of 2021 sunshine andtemperatures in the lower sixtiesmhm.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Severe Weather Alerts Land in Pixel Launcher Main Widget

Severe Weather Alerts Land in Pixel Launcher Main Widget I don’t know about you, but I find the “At a Glance” widget in the Pixel Launcher simply...
Softpedia - Published

New Waterscope Weather app from Iconfactory is powered by NASA and NOAA data

Popular App Store developer Iconfactory has just released a new app called Waterscope Weather....
9to5Mac - Published

New York Weather: Friday 12/25 Christmas Day CBS2 Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! It was a very wet and windy...
CBS 2 - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Police: 30-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Oak Lane [Video]

Police: 30-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Oak Lane

No arrests have been made.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:15Published
ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Dec. 30, 2020 [Video]

ABC 10News Pinpoint Weather for Wed. Dec. 30, 2020

5 p.m. forecast for Dec. 30, 2020 San Diego's Most Accurate Forecast

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:45Published
Wednesday Night Weather Forecast With Brian Hackney [Video]

Wednesday Night Weather Forecast With Brian Hackney

Expect light rain to arrive in the Bay Area starting late Wednesday night, leaving early Thursday morning. For New Year's Eve, expect patchy fog in the morning, with highs in the 60s. In the evening,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:17Published