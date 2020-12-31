UK student lawsuit 12.30.20

A judge has ruled that a UK student lawsuit can move forward

University of kentucky students, in a lawsuit against the school.

L3: abc 36 news white judge: uk student lawsuit can proceed, in part university of kentucky - lexington according to the lexington herald- leader.... a judge says..

A lawsuit demanding tuition, and fee refunds..

For students who were enrolled in the 20-20 spring semester...can partially go forward.

The students had to leave campus in march...because of the pandemic.

In an order today, a judged sided in part with u-k by dismissing the suit's demand for tuition refunds and partially with the students stating that the suit can continue to go forward with its demand for refunds for close to $20 million dollars in mandatory fees.

Those fees paid for labs, gyms, and on- campus learning and recreational facilities... which the students say they didn't