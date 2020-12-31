COVID-19 variant discovered in San Diego County

San Diego man tests positive for UK variant of COVID-19The UK variant of COVID-19 first detected in the US Tuesday has been found in San Diego County, health officials say.
County deals with aftermath of first winter stormThe first winter storm of the season is out of the way, but San Diegans are still dealing with the impact.
Stay-at-home order likely to be extended for San Diego CountyWith surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Southern California region -- which includes San Diego County -- will likely see an extension to its stay-at-home order.