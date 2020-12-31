COVID-19 variant discovered in San Diego County



Related videos from verified sources San Diego man tests positive for UK variant of COVID-19



The UK variant of COVID-19 first detected in the US Tuesday has been found in San Diego County, health officials say. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:19 Published 6 hours ago County deals with aftermath of first winter storm



The first winter storm of the season is out of the way, but San Diegans are still dealing with the impact. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:29 Published 2 days ago Stay-at-home order likely to be extended for San Diego County



With surging COVID-19 hospitalizations, the Southern California region -- which includes San Diego County -- will likely see an extension to its stay-at-home order. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago