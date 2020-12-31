Global  
 

Vaccine preparedness in last stages, says PM Modi at AIIMS event | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is in last stages of preparing for mass vaccination at an event at AIIMS, Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the three contentious central farm laws; 3 youths were killed in Srinagar in the early hours of Wednesday in an “encounter”, but families claimed they were innocent.

