Trending: Tyrese Gibson and his wife split, Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years of sobriety with a touching message, and Selena Gomez

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:24s - Published
Trending: Tyrese Gibson and his wife split, Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years of sobriety with a touching message, and Selena GomezIn case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Tyrese Gibson Tyrese Gibson American singer-songwriter, actor, and rapper from California

Tyrese Says His Divorce is an Example of Black Families Under Attack

 Tyrese has more to say about the divorce he announced Tuesday night ... he says Black families and marriages are under attack, and it all has to do with kids..
TMZ.com
Tyrese Gibson and wife split [Video]

Tyrese Gibson and wife split

Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha have called time on their marriage after nearly four years.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, actress, and producer

Selena Gomez reflects on bittersweet 2020 [Video]

Selena Gomez reflects on bittersweet 2020

During the difficult year 2020, there were some successes and Selena Gomez’s new very intimate album Rare, was one of them.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes [Video]

Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes

Lizzo and Selena Gomez have won major PETA awards for promoting vegan lifestyles and products.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Anthony Hopkins Anthony Hopkins Welsh actor

Today in History for December 31st

 Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule..
USATODAY.com
Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement [Video]

Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement

Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of encouragement for fans struggling with substance abuse, urging them to "hang in there" as he marks 45 years of sobriety.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Billie Eilish Reacts to Losing 100K Followers, Selena Gomez Slams Facebook Over False COVID-19 Info | Billboard News [Video]

Billie Eilish Reacts to Losing 100K Followers, Selena Gomez Slams Facebook Over False COVID-19 Info | Billboard News

Billie Eilish had the best reaction to losing 100K Instagram followers during a viral photo challenge, while Selena Gomez called out Facebook for their failure to stop the spread of misinformation..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:32Published
Selena Gomez hits out Facebook [Video]

Selena Gomez hits out Facebook

Selena Gomez has slammed Facebook for allowing "lies" to be spread on the site and warned they will be "responsible for thousands of deaths" if they don't install tighter measures to prevent false..

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published
Hear Anthony Hopkins' inspiring message [Video]

Hear Anthony Hopkins' inspiring message

Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins has posted a Twitter video celebrating 45 years of sobriety, sending an uplifting message to fans.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 00:55Published