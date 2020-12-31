Trending: Tyrese Gibson and his wife split, Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years of sobriety with a touching message, and Selena Gomez

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Anthony Hopkins marks 45 years sober with message of encouragement Sir Anthony Hopkins has shared a message of encouragement for fans struggling with substance abuse, urging them to "hang in there" as he marks 45 years of sobriety.

Highlights of this day in history: Thomas Edison demonstrates light bulb; The United States winds down the Marshall Plan; Actor Anthony Hopkins, composer Jule..

Lizzo and Selena Gomez win PETA prizes Lizzo and Selena Gomez have won major PETA awards for promoting vegan lifestyles and products.

Selena Gomez reflects on bittersweet 2020 During the difficult year 2020, there were some successes and Selena Gomez’s new very intimate album Rare, was one of them.

Tyrese Gibson and wife split Tyrese Gibson and his wife Samantha have called time on their marriage after nearly four years.

Tyrese has more to say about the divorce he announced Tuesday night ... he says Black families and marriages are under attack, and it all has to do with kids..