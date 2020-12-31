Cases of infiltration by Pakistan lowest in 2020: Dilbag Singh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Cases of infiltration by Pakistan lowest in 2020: Dilbag Singh
While addressing a press conference in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on December 31 said, "Despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is lowest in the last three-four years.
So, they had to rely on local recruits and tried to supply weapons, explosive materials and cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled."
In a joint operation, the Indian Army and police captured a Pakistan module in J-K's Poonch. Arms and ammunitions have also been recovered from Mendhar tehsil of Poonch. The police operation began on December 27. Grenades, Chinese made pistols have also been recovered. The motive of this module was to target religious places. Probe is on in this regard.
Kashmiri youth turned up for the recruitment process of Border Battalion in Jammu on December 29. The recruitment drive was halted amid COVID pandemic. Youngsters, who live within 10 km reach in border areas, are eligible for the post. All adequate arrangements have been put in place in the view of COVID-19 pandemic. After Jammu, administration will also start the recruitment process in border areas of Kashmir.
A three-day winter carnival is underway at Patnitop. Tourists visited Patnitop hill station in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Tourists were seen enjoying the carnival in Patnitop. Speaking to ANI, Directorate of Tourism of Jammu, RK Katoch said, "We have organised the carnival to revive tourism post COVID-19." Speaking to ANI, a tourist said, "We are here for New Year celebration. It is a beautiful place and we are enjoying a lot."
Art exhibition cum workshop was organized in Srinagar. The workshop aimed at preserving traditional rich art of the valley. Renowned artist of Jammu and Kashmir, Masood Hussain said, "I think these types of activities should be held regularly. This is first kind of such event that we are witnessing this year. This should be organized regularly, in order for our younger generations to be in touch with their roots." Art lovers showcased their talent in the workshop.
Four cadres of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) surrendered on December 24. They surrendered with arms before Director General Police (DGP) VS Yadav at Police headquarters in Agartala. The militants deposited two AK-56 rifles, one bayonet, four magazines, 119 live cartridges, one wireless handset and 1.5 lakh Kyat (currency of Myanmar) equivalent to Rs 8,168.53. According to the police, they took the decision to surrender after they were facing acute food and financial crises in Bangladesh camps.
Defence Minister Rajnaht Singh has warned Pakistan over its nefarious activities. Rajnath said that Pakistan has always been involved in provocative acts at the border since it was formed. He said that..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:50Published
In an exclusive interview with ANI Editor Smita Prakash in the national capital, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on being asked if this year's incident at the border was a result of possible..