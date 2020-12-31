Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published 4 minutes ago

Cases of infiltration by Pakistan lowest in 2020: Dilbag Singh

While addressing a press conference in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on December 31 said, "Despite several attempts by Pakistan, cases of infiltration this year is lowest in the last three-four years.

So, they had to rely on local recruits and tried to supply weapons, explosive materials and cash to them through drones, most of these were foiled."