Under the Hood Seasonal Tires GMK 123120

All Season Tires, in today's 'Under the Hood'

James O'Daniel with the S & S Tire in Brannon Crossing, talks to us about Snow Tires vs.

C1 3 james: hi, welcome to under thehood.

I'm james with s&s tire in brannon crossing and today we want todiscuss whether winter tires are right for you.

With winter weather that'salready arrived, i get asked all the time, "do i need snow tires?"

I'llbe honest with you, i don't carry very many of them because we typically don'tneed them here in kentucky.

Our temperature average is above 45 degrees andeven when it does snow, it only lasts for a day or two or even when we get alittle wet weather with maybe some ice, it's not here to stay.

James: so i would recommend an allseason tire.

This way you get the best of both worlds, even in dry, wet, andsnow plus the longevity of an all season tire.

All season tires are just that.they perform best in all weather; rain, dry and snow.

James: here in kentucky, you know wehave them all but they don't last very long in the wintertime.

So why need twosets of tires.

Snow tires won't perform well on dry pavement and they won'tlast long compared to an all season tire.

James: now, if we were up north,maybe canada or alaska, i would suggest a snow tire where it sticks around andwe could really use them, but who needs two sets of tires here in kentucky whenone gets the job.

James: all things being said, if youwant the best tire for your vehicle, come see us at s&s tire.

I'm james,and that's your tip from under the hood.

