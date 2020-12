Delray Beach, Broward County and more institute NYE curfews

HAPPENING TONIGHT, A NEW YEARSCURFEW WILL BE IN EFFECT FORTHOSE OF YOU LIVING IN DELRAYBEACH.

LOCAL LEADERS SAY THEDECISION IS ALL AIMED ATKEEPING PEOPLE SAFE AS COVIDCASES CONTINUE TO RISE.W-P-T-V NEWS CHANNEL 5KAMREL EPPINGER JOINS US LIVEFROM WITH WHAT YOU NEED TOKNOW IF YOU HAVE PLANS TOOUT.WEAVENUE IN DELRAY BEACH WHICHIS CONSIDERED TO BE THEULTIMATE HOT SPOT HERE IN THCITY.

KNOWN FOR ITSHARE OF BARS AND RESTAURANTSAND NIGHT LIFE.BUT WITH THIS NEW YEARCURFEW TONIGHTCELEBRATIONS WILL ENDING ALITTLE EARLIER THAN USUALTYPICALLY BARS ARE ALLOWED TOSTAY OPEN U TIL 4 AM BUTTONIGHT THE CURFEW WILL BE INEFFECT FROM 2:00AM TO 6AM.THIS MEANS IF YOU PLAN ONGOING OUT TONIGHT HERE IN THECITY YOU MUST BE HOME BY 2AMTHE CITY SAYS ITS POLICEDEPARTMENT WILL OUT PATROLLIAND ENFORCING THE CURFEW.

THECITY IS ALSO WANTS TO REMINDPEOPLE WHO ARE CELEBRATINGABOUT THE COUNTYMANDATE WHICH IS STILL INPLACE AND REQUIRES YOU TO WEARA FACE MASK WHEN OUT IN PUBLICWHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING ISNPOSSIBLEIN ADDITION TO DELRAY THE TOWNOF PALM BEACH AND BROWARDCOUNTY ALSO HAVE OVERNIGHTCURFEWS THAT WILL BE IN EFFECTBOTH ARE FROM 1AM TO 5.

LIVEIN DELRAY BEACH...KAMRELEPPINGER...WPTV NEWSCHAN