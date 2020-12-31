Pope Francis Will Not Lead Vatican's New Year's Celebrations

According to CNN, Pope Francis will not lead the Vatican's New Year's Eve and New Year's Day celebrations, because of sciatic pain.

This is the first time the Pope has missed a New Year's Eve celebration, but it is not the first event he skipped.

On February 27, 84 year-old Pope Francis, canceled a scheduled mass, due to what The Vatican press office called a "slight imposition," denying rumors that he had Covid.

Pope Francis first shared that he had sciatica (herniation of spinal disk) during an inflight press conference during a 2013 trip to Brazil.

He said, "Sciatica is very painful, very painful!

I don't wish it on anyone!" The Pontiff has received treatments like massages and injections to help reduce his pain.

The Pope will be replaced by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, for Thursday's New Year's Eve service.

Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin will host Mass on Friday.

Pope Francis will still lead the Angelus prayer on New Year's Day.