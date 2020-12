New Year Honours recipients react to prestigious awards

Unsung heroes and key NHS workers who have helped during the Covid-19 pandemic have dominated the Queen's New Year's Honours this year.

Also among the big names, Britain's seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been given a knighthood and actress Sheila Hancock has been made a Dame for her services to drama and charity.

Report by Patelr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn