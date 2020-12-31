Skip to main content
Thursday, December 31, 2020

Serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80

Prolific serial killer Samuel Little dies at the age of 80.

Serial killer samuel - little dies at the age of 80.

- the california department of- corrections - c-d-c-r - said little died at a hospital- in l-a county wednesday - morning.- the cause of death will be- determined by the l-a county- medical examiner's office.- little confessed to more than 9- - - - murders across the country, - including some here in the stat- of mississippi.

- the c-d-c-r said little had bee- serving three consecutive life- sentences for the deaths of - three women in the late 19-80s.- officials said he was convicted- of those killings in 20-14- through - d-n-a evidence found at

