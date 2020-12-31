Serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80

Samuel Little, most prolific serial killer in U.S. history, dies in L.A. County
The man authorities say was the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history with nearly 60 confirmed victims, died Wednesday in..
Serial killer samuel - little dies at the age of 80.
- the california department of- corrections - c-d-c-r - said little died at a hospital- in l-a county wednesday - morning.- the cause of death will be- determined by the l-a county- medical examiner's office.- little confessed to more than 9- - - - murders across the country, - including some here in the stat- of mississippi.
- the c-d-c-r said little had bee- serving three consecutive life- sentences for the deaths of - three women in the late 19-80s.- officials said he was convicted- of those killings in 20-14- through - d-n-a evidence found at
America’s most prolific serial killer Samuel Little has died at the age of 80. Little passed away on Wednesday, December 30,..