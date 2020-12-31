Days Before Runoff Election, Perdue Enters Quarantine

Just days before a hotly contested senate runoff election, GOP Sen.

David Perdue of Georgia is going into quarantine.

CNN reports the Republican senator and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19.

However, after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the pair have chosen to self-quarantine.

Perdue is campaigning in a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff, who has raised tens of millions of dollars in donations.

Republican Sen.

Kelly Loeffler is also fighting to hold onto her US Senate seat in Georgia against Democrat Rev.

Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win both seats, they will control the Senate next year.

Any 50-50 ties will be broken by incoming Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.