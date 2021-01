Big Ben marks the end of the UK's Brexit transition

A small band of Brexiteers have gathered in the shadow of Big Ben as the famous clock tower marked the end of the Brexit transition period and the start of the UK's new trade relationship with the EU at 11pm GMT on Thursday.

Report by Chinnianl.

