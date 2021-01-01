Record number of KCMO homicide victims remembered at New Year's Eve vigil

AS WE LOOK FORWARD TOTHE END OF 20-20 - MANYFAMILIES WILL RING IN THENEW YEAR - WITHOUTTHEIR LOVED ONE.THESE ARE JUST SOME OFTHE 174 PEOPLE WHOLOST THEIR LIVES TOVIOLENCE THIS YEAR INKANSAS CITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHOW US AN EVENT TOHONOR THEM - AND A PLANTO STOP VIOLENCE IN 20-21.-nats of name reading-EACH OF THESE NAMES-nats of anothe namer-IS A LIFE LOST IN KANSASCITY DUE TOVIOLENCE174 OF THEM.FROM 4-YEAR-OLD LEGENDTALIFERO.--NAT--"Another one of our innocentbabies killed to senseless gunviolence"TO 16-YEAR-OLD ANTHONYSTRASSLE.20:56:52Chrisana Strassle, mother ofAnthony Strassle, killed."He was an amazing kid, hewould brighten the wholeroom like he was the light ofeverything, he was my world."CHRISANA STRASSLE'SWORLD WOULDN'T BE THESAME AS HER SON WASKILLED ON SEPTEMBER16TH.THE PERSONRESPONSIBLE NOT BEHINDBARS YET.Chrisana Strassle, mother ofAnthony Strassle, killed."I hope our luck is going to bebetter and I hope they makean arrest and I get justice formy son."SO MANY FAMILIES ARELOOKING FOR JUSTICE INTHIS RECORD BREAKINGYEAR, WITH THECLEARANCE RATE JUSTABOVE 50-PERCENTTHEREFORE SOMECOMMUNITY LEADERS ARECALLING FOR MOREACTION TO MAKE 2021 NOTAS DEADLY.Pastor Devan Taylor of BeyondFourWalls ChurchWe have senseless violencethat is going on and it's notbeing addressed from thestandpoint of an action plan.PASTOR DEVAN TAYLORALONG WITH SOME CITYAND RELIGIOUS LEADERSCREATED THIS DAY OFREMEMBRANCE CALLINGFOR A DEESCALATIONPLAN TO PREVENT MORECRIME IN KCMO.Pastor Devan Taylor"This plan here is a staycourse that shows them howto address and how toapproach and how to actuallysafely and most effectivelyserve the streets and thecities of color in America andKansas City."IT'S A COMMUNITYHURTING...Cynthia Morris, came to event."So many negative feelings iscausing us to lose loved one,and this should not beoccurring."HOPING THIS NEW YEAR-BRINGS CLOSURE TO SOMANY FAMILIES ANDEVENTS LIKE THIS--DON'THAPPEN NEXT YEAR.Pastor Devan Taylor of BeyondFourWalls Church"Right now it's dark days butbetter days are coming."Chrisana Strassle, mother ofAnthony Strassle, killed."Hold you kids tight becauselosing one is not something Iwish on anybody."REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.174 LIVES LOST THIS YEARIN KANSAS CITY.174 FAMILIES LEFT BEHINDTO GRIEVE... SOME OFTHEM STLL SEARCHINGFOR JUSTICE.IF YOU KNOW ANYTHINGABOUT ANY VIOLENT CRIME- CALL THE TIPS HOTLINE.THAT NUMBER IS816...474...TIPS.YOU WILL REMAINANONYMOUS.AND YOUR TIP COULDEARN YOU A CASHREWARD