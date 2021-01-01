Canton restaurant temporarily closes in Baltimore, plans to move to county due to dining ban

THE CITYWMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLANDREPORTS, THE OWNER SAYS THEDECISION WAS TOUGH BUTNECESSARY TO MAKE SURE SHE CANKEEP HER BUSINESSES OPEN.The owner says it no longermade any sense to stay open inBaltimore after being shutdown for the second time.Instead she says one of herrestaurants will now have tofind new life in the countyItwhere in Baltimore restaurantsare shutdown Meanwhile, justnext door in Towson in thecounty theybusiness.

12:40 36“It hasbeen a very difficult time”The cityJackie Mccusker with no choicebut to temporarily close hertwo Canton restaurants, NachoMamaShell., Jackie Mccusker,Baltimore restaurant owner11:49:12“Without anything butcarryout, you canpayroll under thoseconditions.

If you donthe people coming in dining,you do”Mccusker says it was anincredibly difficult decisionknowing she would have to layoff her staff.

12:32 10“Thatdecision was so painful.

Weall, the managers all of us&nobody is sleeping” But whileMamaclosed in the city, it will beopen in Baltimore county.Mccusker has decided to mergewith her other restaurantNacho Mamarestaurants are open at 50percent capacity.

14:54“Weare going to kind of do ahybrid of the two.

Two menus.Itkeeps and preserves some jobsas well” Mccusker says ittough on businesses when anearby area has differentrestrictions adding shehoping the city will lift theban to allow restaurants tooperate at 25 percentcapacity.

19:01“I donwho is right but i know thatwe need to get to work.

I knoweverybody is doing the bestthey to manage COVID the waythey think covid should bemanaged” And the owner saysshe will open her twoBaltimore restaurants when thedining ban in the city islifted Reporting in Towson RayStrickland WMAR-2newsA NEW STRAIN OF CORONAVIRUSFIRST DETECTED IN THE U