Watch how Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar welcomed new year

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan's New Year began on a musical note.

The War actor was spotted singing and dancing to a song at a New Year party.

Hrithik danced to 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena' from his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Singer Mika Singh shared a video on Instagram where Hrithik joins him at the mike.

The Krrish actor also did some of the signature steps from the song.

Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar welcomed the new year with Gayatri Mantra.

The Hera Pheri actor took to Instagram and shared a video clip reciting Gayatri Mantra.

Akshay's wife Twinkle, in her signature style, bid farewell to 2020 with a dose of humour.

On the work front, Hrithik was seen last in War while Akshay was seen last in Laxmii.