Judge Rules Scientology Must Settle Suits In Arbitration

The lawsuits against disgraced actor Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology will have to be settled in arbitration.

Masterson and the Church are being sued for harassment, stalking, killing of house pets, and rape.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that the cases must go through 'religious arbitration' within the Church of Scientology This is because, when members of the Church, they signed an agreement that requires disputes to be handled by the Church, not the courts.

The Daily Mail reports that Masterson will still face an arraignment on January 6 on three separate charges of rape.