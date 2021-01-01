23-year-old Ranchi man aims to walk 4,000 km to spread mental health awareness

A main hailing from Ranchi claimed to cover 1, 250 kilometres in order to spread awareness for mental health curriculum in schools.

The ex-armed force personnel, Ronit Ranjan suffered a back injury in 2017 which ended his career in Army.

His injury led him through self-introspection and sooner he was diagnosed with depression.

Though, Ronit ran many mental health campaigns but none could bring a ground level change.

Therefore he realized a change needs to be established within the system through which it can reach out to many people.

Aiming to walk for 4000 kilometres, Ronit wants to break the stigma attached to mental health.

Ronit said, "I decided to walk the entire country, I have taken up this walk which started on November 16 and I started walking from Kanyakumari and my last point would be Ladakh."