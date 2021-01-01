Gyms look ahead to 2021

Erin Goodman, General Manager of the Fitness Mill, said she's glad 2020 is over and is now focused on 2021.

The Fitness Mill is ringing in the new year with the traditional membership deals as many turn to fitness as their New Years' resolution.

Year.

Nats gym each year many choose fitness as their new years resolution .

None .

None "i always try to stress to people to make it a liftyle becausnobol manager, and like mospeoplshe'sy over "it was heartbreaking, but i think we took everything as a positive.

Once we opened back up, we saw our familiar faces, the community feel of the gym and it brought back good memories of what we had."

But 2021 may bring a new challenge to gyms in terms of increasing memberships as many people may feel more comfortable working at home.

Brent says: "2020 actually highlighted a concept that's been around for a while, working out at home.

But erin says its the overall atmosphere of the gym that will bring more people back in the new year."

"i think its good to have a balance of both to have that option of doing virtual training.

But i think at the end of the day, the people that are going to want to come to the gym are going to go to the gym."

And the fitness mill has something to look forward to in the new year, a new gym.

"we're probably going to have our eyes on june for the new facility.

We've got a ton of different vendors and stores that are going to be in there.

We are positive that that's going to be the good breaking point for the fitness mil andthr area."

In new york mills brent kearney news channel 2 > another popular