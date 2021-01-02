Community members say they're hopeful for what the New Year will bring

JUAREZ SPOKE WITHCOMMUNITYMEMBERS WHO SAYTHEY'RE LOOKING TOFOCUS ON THEIRHEALTH THIS NEWYEAR2020 IS FINALLY LONGAND GONE-AND AFTERWHAT PROVED TO BEA CHALLENGING YEARTO MANY-- PEOPLE ISPOKE WITH SAYTHEY'RE LOOKING TOPUT THE YEAR BEHINDTHEM AND FOCUS ONNEW BEGINNINGS-SOT #1"I think there's a generaloptimism that this willpush us through"SOT 2"I'm going to college atUW Madison andgraduating high school"SOT #3"I think 2021 is a newyear, new start and we'lltackle the challenges thatcome our way"FOLKS RINGING INTHE NEW YEAR LIKENEVER BEFORE----ASCOVID-19LOCKDOWNS ANDRESTRICTIONSSHIFTEDCELEBRATIONSACROSS MANY AREASOF THE WORLD--SOT"New Year's Eve we kindof stayed at home and gotout today with some of theextended family and triedto get outdoors.

But it wasthe quiet New Years we'vehad in years.

Trying to doour part in staying healthy."WHILE-SOMETRADITIONS STILLSTOOD-IN GREEN BAY---ASOCIALLY-DISTANCEDCELEBRATION WASHELD IN TITLETOWNAS FAMILIESCOUNTED DOWN TO20-21-ONE THING MANYFAMILIES AGREEINGTO.... IS THAT THEY'REMORE THAN READY TOSAY GOODBYE TO THEDISTANCE LEARNING-SOT"I'm just looking forward tomy kids going back toschool.

They haven't beenback at school and lookingforward to that."SOT"Yeah, it's hard andsometimes those videoscut you off with mathconcepts and I don't get itand the teacher is toobusy to help"LOOK LIVE TAG-AS THE VACCINESHAVE ROLLED OUTACROSS MULTIPLESTATES INCLUDINGHERE IN WISCONSIN-FOLKS SAY THEYHOPE THINGS WILLEVENTUALLY STARTTO TURN AROUND.IN GREEN BAY,VALERIE JUAREZ, NBC26.COMING UP...WE'LL SEE HOWPEOPLE ARESTARTING THIS YEARAFTER BEING FORCEDTO FIND CREATIVEWAYS TO MAKEENDS....WE'LL SEE HOW