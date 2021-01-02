Family travels from North Alabama to Texas for bowl game

The Burdette's rang in the new year with the Tide

To the rose bowl for christmas.

After the granddady of them all was moved to texas, kelly and karla burdette were able to secure a suite in jerry's world from a friend who well isn't an alabama fan.

Blakely and joseph were surprised with those tickets and the entire fam drove from killen to arlington to ring in the new year with the tide.

Luckily they didn't have to bite their nails over this game... and could sit back enjoy the smitty show, kelly says it wasn't as loud with the limited fans, but still just as special to see a tide vicotry.

The view is incredible, we got a big screen outside here, form the very beggining fans were into it, loud as it could be, eveyrone was cheering both sides, as an alabama an we were cheering very loud im already kinda hoarse all ready.

Not a bad view!!

And loved the roses everyone got inside at&t stadium.

Now bama fans get to pack for some south florida weather, for the national championship game january 11.

