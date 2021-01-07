010521 tues 5

Welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

It's the first day of the 20-21 legislative session in frankfort.... and republican lawmakers are making it clear limiting the governor's executive powers in a state emergency is a priority this session.

That's tonight's top story at five.

Boxes:2x1 abc 36 news frankfort location three location four abc 36's bobbi mcswine joins us live from frankfort... and bobbi.... limiting the scope of the governor's powers in an emergency was the first issue brought up in the senate today.

L3 bobbi:live top story white the senate and the house both convened today at noon, and... in the senate.... the first two bills brought up involved the governor's emergency powers.

L3: top story white executive powers focus on first day of 2021 legislative session frankfort republican lawmakers have been looking to limit governor andy beshear's emergency powers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

They criticize beshear for not asking for their input before issuing dozens of executive orders to stop the spread of the virus.

The first bill filed in the senate today would limit any executive orders from the governor to 30 days...after that time, the general assembly would have to meet in a special session to approve an extension.

It would also ban the governor from issuing a new executive order relating to the same emergency without legislative approval.

Republicans say senate bill two deals with section 13-a of the constitution... which allows the governor to issue executive orders during a state emergency.

L3: top story white sen.

Danny carroll (r) paducah l3: top story white sen.

Morgan mcgarvey (d) louisville "as a leader, when you go forward and what you're selling a policy or selling a plan you try to gain a consensus with those that are in management level that are decision makers.

The governor made no effort to do that whatsoever."

"we should have learned some lessons - that we are all in this together - to be able to see what other people are ensuring and what some people are ensuring on a daily basis."

L3 bobbi:live top story white lawmakers return to the capitol tomorrow and are expected to begin tackling another priority during this shortened session... passing a one-year budget.

Live in frankfort... bobbi mcswine... abc 36 news.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 5.jpg in today's coronavirus update for kentucky...the governor says the state had its highest number of people vaccinated against the virus in a single day at more than six- thousand...and the lowest number of new cases for a tuesday in weeks.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 1,781 total cases: ... the governor reported 1,781 new cases...bringing the state total since march to 280,924.

There were 23 new deaths which pushes the total number of deaths to 2,772.

The positivity rate is high and up from monday...today coming in at 11- point-4 percent.

Ots image:left lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington now has more than 24,000 cases.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington covid-19 cases source: lexington-fayette county health department new cases: 2 ... the health department reports 204 new cases... which bumps up the overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic in march to 24,132.

There were no new deaths.... leaving the total number of people in the city who have died at 163.

Ots image:right setting return date fcps logo.jpg the fayette county board of education is meeting right now and is expected to decide whether or not in-person classes will resume as early as next week or anytime soon.

The district will implement what it calls the "in-person learning matrix" and evaluate the spread of covid-19 in the county to determine when students will return to class.

Whenever that happens...students can still choose to learn online only.

We'll let you know what the board decides.

Stickers showed up this weekend in downtown lexington that you may not even notice...but community leaders say they're hurtful and designed to tear people apart.

Abc 36's alex king takes you behind their not so subtle message.

Alex: "police says these stickers may be difficult to remove... either way people have seen them and now they're left feeling hurt."

Nat: "we all need to raise our voices and stand with each other."

Community leaders noticed these stickers popping up downtown over the weekend... illegally placed on businesses.

They don't look like much...just a message in small print...but scan them...and a list of podcasts come up...with titles like "the jewish problem" and "marriage and white survival".

Rabbi-shlomo litvin posted on social media encouraging people to speak out and against them.

Litvin: "it takes you to a website that has a series of mostly incoherent anti- semitic bigoted rants about the holocaust, about jews in general, about how the governments been controlled.

Various conspiracy incoherent ramblings and split up into different topics."

Rabbi litvin says this isn't the first time these particular stickers have shown up.

He says change doesn't just happen... just because it's a new year doesn't mean we won't see this type of behavior... he says microchange is how people make a difference.

Litvin: "you have anti- semites attacking jewish education in new york, you have jewish student center was burnt down in delaware, jews are attacked in the streets of miami.

This is a national problem, this isn't a kentucky problem, but we in lexington kentucky also need to face it."

Rabbi litvin says although this hurts... the community support he continues to see is what helps him and others stay strong and inspired.

Alex: "police say they are investigating this and we will continue to update you as we learn any new information.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news."

L3 austin: white l3: john calipari uk basketball head coach l3: solid blue report white cal: "they don't need me" cats becoming player-empowered team l3 austin: white for the first time in over a month..

The kentucky wildcats are coming off of a win.

Tonight..

They'll look to make it to make it two in a row..

As they take on vandy.

One area to keep an eye on tonight is the team's confidence.

Two weeks ago..

Coach cal mentioned how him getting ejected in last year's arkansas game helped enpower his team.

Cal basically hinted that he'd need to do it again with this group..

And he did mid-way through the second half against mississippi state.

As it turns out..

That..

Plus dontaie allen going off..

Was exactly what the kentucky needed as they headed into sec play.

Coming up later in sports..

Is dontaie allen suddenly kentucky's go-to scorer?

From rupp arena..

Austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

The coronavirus pandemic.... dealing a devasting blow to many... but one suddenly kentucky's go-to scorer?

From rupp arena..

Austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

The coronavirus pandemic.... dealing a devasting blow to many... but one group that's been hit particulalry hard... working mothers.

Ahead... hear from kentucky mothers.... who say the pandemic forced them to choose between their careers and their children.

Next 10 days here's the temperature outlook for the next 10 days.

But before we head to break.... here's lisa robertson with a few steals and deals for you.

C1 3 well, in today's world where we really take the security of our loved ones seriously, there's a great company out there called benji lock, and you've seen them on "shark tank" and they've had great ideas, but this is their newest great idea and this is one that's actually going to improve the security of your home three different ways.

Robbie cabral is the founder of benji lock and i am so glad that he's actually joining us today to tell us all about it.

Uh, at the time that i created the invention, i was basically unemployed.

So i started going to the gym and all of a sudden, anidea popped in i noticed how people were using their lockers on a daily basis.and someone left their key inside the locker and i said to myself, "wow.how come there's just not a lock that you can open with your fingerprint but also with a key?"

And then that led me to the "shark tank" show,and then from there now, the technology, now you're able to see it, uh,manufactured, distribution in-in-in plenty of different products, not only from the padlock, but now the door lock and hopefully it continues, uh, extending into a big family.

To everyone at local steals and deals, thank you so much for supporting this journey.

I truly appreciate it.

Thank you for keeping the american dream alive.

Robbie, thank you so much.

We love partnering with benji lock, and i love this idea because you don't have to fumble with your keys if you can use your thumbprint or a code.

Right now, onlocalsteals.com, this is 20% off, and i love the fact that it's something you can do at home by yourself.

You're gonna love it.

:adlibon: jason wraps now ..it's time to check out c1 3 traffic report.

:adliboff: a mysterious structure pops up in the utah desert c1 3 and now.... it's apparently turned up in kentucky.

More on this monument mystery... later.

- time to get up, sweetie.

- most people might not think about all the little things you do everyday, but for me, just being able to do those little things is the best part of my day.

Ready, mom!

It hasn't been easy, but sometimes, the hardest things in life, have the best rewards.

And it's all because of my amazing friends at the shriners hospitals for children and people like you who support them every month.

When you call the number on your screen and just give $19 a month, you'll be helping other kids like me do the amazing things that make up the best part of our day because a shriners hospital is more than just a hospital, it's... - where my back is better.

- where my legs get stronger.

- where i get to be a kid.

- where it's the best part of my day.

- with your gift of just $19 a month, only 63 cents a day, we'll send you this adorable love to the rescue blanket as a thank you.

- please, go online to loveshriners.org right now on your phone or computer to send your love to the rescue today.

- will you send your love to the rescue today?

- thank you.

- thank you for giving.

- 'cause at shriners hospitals for children, going to the hospital is like going to see family.

It really is the best part of my day.

- did you know there is a shriners hospitals for children right here in lexington?

Please, call or go online right now to give.

If operators are busy, please wait patiently or go to loveshriners.org.

Involving one group... working employment numbers to come out during the coronavirus pandemic... but few as troubling as the numbers involving one group... working mothers.

Statistics show the pandemic has driven more than two million mothers out of the workforce... an exodus experts say could set back the u-s economy... families... and gender equity for decades to come.

Abc 36 news producer echo gamel spoke to two mothers who quit their jobs... one a state lawmaker... hoping to help mothers get back into... and stay in... the workforce.

Courtesy txt:courtesy: sarah mattingly l3: abc 36 news job during pandemic to care for her children courtesy abc 36 news white record number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic courtesy txt:file l3: abc 36 director, kentucky center for economic policy courtesy abc 36 news white sarah mattingly left full-time job during pandemic to care for her children courtesy txt:courtesy: rep.

Josie raymond l3: abc 36 news white record number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic l3: abc 36 news white rep.

Josie raymond (d) louisville courtesy abc 36 news white rep.

Josie raymond (d) louisville courtesy txt:courtesy: file l3: number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic sarah mattingly was a physical therapist in winchester for 16 years.

"i loved being a physical therapist.

I loved serving our community.

I loved where i worked.

I love the people i worked with."

In september...about six months into the pandemic... mattingly put in her 30-days notice at work... the same month a staggering 865,000 women in the u-s left the workforce, according to the bureau of labor statistics.

Mattingly says she left a job she loves for something she loves far more.... her children.

"i knew because i never wanted to leave my job."

According to the kentucky center for economic policy... research shows... when the pandemic forced daycares and schools to close... families took on an additional 27 hours of child care a week because of the shutdowns... with women handling a majority of it.

The center says statistics show twice as many women as men left their jobs because childcare issues brought on by the pandemic.

"as a result of this strain of taking on so much responsibility, that's forced some women to reduce their work hours or some women to quit work altogether."

That's the situation mattingly found herself in.

She says.... with her husband working out of town five days a week... she came home from her full-time job only to begin a second one.... educating her three children.

"it only took about two weeks and i was like, this has to stop, i just cannot maintain it."

State representative josie raymond is also a mother of three who suddenly found it impossible to juggle it all.

Raymond left her full-time job at the university of louisville in the spring to care for her children.

"it's time for us to stop making people think that we are superwomen, to stop making it look so easy.

It's really hard."

Raymond kept her other job.... representing her constituents in frankfort.

Last year... she became the first woman to give birth while serving in the statehouse and often had her newborn by her side during the legislative session.

Raymond says..... even before the pandemic put a spotlight on the lack of support for working mothers... she was pushing for policies like paid family leave, affordable childcare and pre-k for all three and four year olds in the state.

Now... she says additional policies are needed from lawmakers and employers to get mothers back into the workforce.... including creating more training and educational opportunities that provide a direct path to employment and allowing for more flexible work environments.

"it's time for us to say there are some of the changes were could make that would make life easier for working moms and make our communities and our state stronger."

Raymond.... like mattingly.... says she plans to return to a full-time job once the pandemic is over and schools reopen .

"it's going to take a long time to get hundreds of thousands of women across kentucky back into the workforce but that's where they want to be."

Echo gamel... abc 36 news.

Representative raymond has sponsored four bills this legislative session aimed at helping working mothers... two for parental leave... one for child care assistance and another for pre- school education.

One former basketball cat is off to a hot start in the n-b-a as a rookie.

Hear from new knicks guard immanuel quickley in a moment.

As for the current cats, they return to rupp arena tonight for the first time in a month.

We will preview kentucky versus vanderbilt coming up in sports.

C1 3 when it's january..

And their look for their first two game win streak of the season.

But..

That's where we're at..

The cats have a good chance in doing so tonight..

As they take on vandy.

Abc 36's austin miller is at rupp arena..

Austin..

What can we expect from the cats as they look to build off that mississippi state win.

Bryan..

Confidence has been theme for over a month now.

If they could just get a win..

The confidence would build and maybe lead to a breakthrough.

While it's too early to say if saturday night's was the turning point of the season..

Kentucky may have found an answer to some of their offensive troubles.

Of course we're talking about dontaie allen..

Who solid blue fans were demanding get his shot..

Until turning blue in the face.

By now..

We all know what happened.

Allen exploded for 23 points..

And lit it up from outside.

Chances are..

Dontaie will get plenty of run again tonight.

Point guard devin askew says having a shooter like dontaie on the floor..

Just takes the pressure off of everyone.

C1 3 tip-off for tonight's game is set for 7 pm.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 11..

For highlights and reaction.

From rupp arena..

Austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

The kentucky women's basketball team picked up two huge wins last week against top-15 teams. their reward?

They will face two top-10 teams this week.

That will start on thursday as the cats travel to college station to face #8 texas a&m.

On sunday, they return to memorial coliseum for #5 south carolina.

Both games will be a chance for head coach kyra elzy and her cats...which includes now s-e-c player of the week rhyne howard...to once again measure themselves against a top team in the nation.

New york knick fans...or should i say kentucky knick fans...they have c1 3 four former cats on their roster...are already starting to fall in love with immanuel quickley.

What's not to love though right?

Solid blue fans know what he brings to the table.

Last night though...quickley showed what he can do.

He had a career-high 16 points off the bench.

He entered the game late in the 3rd and didn't check out until th game was in hand.

So...was quickley nervous bring a rookie playing in only his third game?

010520 fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts january 5, 2021 $432 million tonight $410 million wednesday c1 3 l3: abc 36 news white mysterious monolith appears in kentucky prestonsburg a viewers shared this video with us.... showing the mysterious statue in prestonsburg..

He says it's on a grassy field.... near a retail store called "the grey area."

The first sighting of the monolith was in utah back in november.

Since then... it's appeared around the world...but no one appears to know where it came from..

The one in utah disappeared so the que with' one stick around or will it too, vanish without a trace?

If you've taken a selfie with it, you can share your photos with us on our facebook page 'abc 36'..

Just drop it in the comments.

.a woman we told you was dead yesterday...is actually still alive.

In our next half hour... why her publicist got it wrong.

And check-mate!

How a lexington hotel is honoring a hot new netflix show.

First weather here's a live look outside c1 3 over the next six hours.

Jason wraps :adliboff: in today's coronavirus update for kentucky...the governor says the c1 3 state had its highest number of people vaccinated against the virus in a single day at more than six- thousand...and the lowest number of new cases for a tuesday in weeks.

That's our top story at 5-30.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 1,781 total cases: ... the governor reported 1,781 new cases...bringing the state total since march to 280,924.

There were 23 new deaths which pushes the total number of deaths to 2,772.

The positivity rate is high and up from monday...today coming in at 11- point-4 percent.

Ots image:right licensing office closed coronavirus 5.jpg the coronavirus has closed the regional driver's licensing office in frankfort.

The kentucky transportation cabinet says the office is being temporarily closed for deep cleaning following a confirmed case of covid-19 involving a staff member.

No reopening date has been announced.

In the last day alone more than 178-thousand new covid-19 cases were reported in the u-s... according to the covid tracking project.

And experts fear numbers will keep going up with delays in the vaccine rollout.... a potential post- holiday surge... and the new variant detected in at least four states.

Reena roy has the latest.

L3: abc 36 news white fda: covid vaccine doses won't be cut in half or second shot delayed hospitals coast to coast are under strain -- in alabama healthcare facilities considering rationing care with an influx of coronavirus patients.

Sot: dr. george crawford / rmc hospital board "anymore come in or there's a surge of icu patients that need care, we don't have nursing capacity to take care of them, we're running out of ventilator capacity to take care of them."

Over the past week -- the u-s has averaged more than 26- hundred covid-19 deaths every day, according to the covid tracking project -- that's roughly 109 every hour.

Nats - intercom rapid response ec 17 in hard-hit la county -- martin luther king jr. community hospital declared an "internal disaster" turning awa ambulances for several hours -- the covid-19 positivity rate there is a staggering 32%.

Sot: dr. jason prasso / mlk jr. community hospital: "it's nonstop and it has been for the last few weeks.

You know we're all hands on deck."

Add to that -- the tough task of containing that new variant from the uk -- also detected here in the u.s. georgia now joining new york, colorado, california, and florida on the list of states with known cases.

Sot - dr. dan barouch of beth israel deaconess medical center: "by the time a new variant is detected.

It's already probably widespread."

Scientists say it appears to be more transmissible, but not more deadly.

This as the vaccine rollout sputters along.

While some healthcare workers get their second dose.

Nats: vaccinated er nurse: "this is the best way to start the new year."

Others are waiting in hours-long lines across the country to get their first -- only to be turned away.

Experts and local officials calling on the federal government to help ramp up distribution and vaccinations.

Chicago mayor lori lightfoot: "lives are at stake government has to step up finally and do a better job of protecting american lives against this terrible virus."

Tag: federal officials with operation warp speed have shifted the responsibility to state officials -- saying it's up to them to streamline the vaccine process when it comes to distribution and administering shots.

Reena roy, abc news, new york.

Ots image:left investigation closed lincoln county schools 2.png lincoln county schools has announced it's closed its investigation into a high school basketball coach.

Fs img center:coach reinstated after investigation lincoln co.

Head girl's basketball coach brandon fisher brandon fisher.jpg lincoln county schools suspended and opened an investigation into head girl's basketball coach brandon fisher on december 15th after multiple players on the team quit.... allegedly after mistreatment and degrading comments from fisher.

The district says after talking to 19 different players, all three assistant coaches, and support staff, it was concluded that no criminal activity had taken place and that could return as head coach.

Ots image:right charge in fatal accident fatal-crash.jpg a man is charged in connection to a crash in pulaski county that left two people dead.

Full mug:charges in double fatal crash pulaski county philip hall philip hall.jpg &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; state police say 39- year-old philip hall was under the influence when he tried to cross into the northbound lane on u-s 27 north and hit a pickup.

This was at around 6-30 last night.

K-s-p says the driver of the pickup... barbara haste and her passenger diane haste died.

Neither hall nor his juvenile passenger were injured... according to police.

Hall is charged with a d-u-i and wanton endangerment voters in georgia there are getting their last chance at the polls in one of the country's most expensive and consequential elections.

Both u.s. senate seats are up for grabs in this runoff election... and will determine whether kentucky senator mitch mcconnell will continue on as seante majority leader.

Zohreen shah has more.

L3: abc 36 news white ga election determines whether mitch mcconnell remains majority leader on tuesday, georgia voters going to the polls one more time -- in a pair of runoff elections that will decide which party controls the u.s. senate, and will determine the trajectory of joe biden's presidency.

Sot-baum: "its empowering knowing having a vote can really shape the rest of the year."

Sot: "we're here to make a difference, incumbent republican senators kelly loeffler and david perdue and their democratic challengers raphael warnock and john ossoff making their final pleas to voters after none of the candidates achieved the required 50- percent threshold.

Sot: warnock: "my name is on the ballot and on the bus, but this is a collective effort.

."

Loeffler sound: " are you ready to show america that georgia is a red state?"

More than 3 million georgians cast ballots in the early voting period -- a record for a special election.

Polls show both races as extremely tight.

If both democrats win -- they will be tied with republicans at 50 seats apiece, with vice president elect kamala harris being tie-breaker.

These are the two most expensive senate races in american history -- the four candidates spending over half a billion in ads since november 3rd -- and drawing big names to their state, including major celebrities.

Vice president elect biden campaigned here yesterday, and president trump in his second trip to the state just last night.

The president's visit coming as he continues to falsely claim he won and that there was widespread fraud in georgia.

Sot: "there's no way we lost georgia."

And two days after this phone call was leaked where he is heard pressuring georgia's secretary of state to change the results.

Sot - trump call audio: "all i want to do is this.

I just want to find 11,780 votes."

Some gop leaders now fearing the repeated claims of voter fraud could suppress turnout.

Sot - rose dybel, georgia voter: "we cannot trust any of these results."

Tag: polls close at 7pm but of course back in november it took several days to get in all the votes and it could possibly happen again this time.

Zohreen shah abc news atlanta any "queen's gambit" fans out there?

Most of the hit netflix show about a chess prodigy takes place in lexington so a hotel is trying to pull in any "gambit" tourists...with this... ...a special room at 21-c dedicated to the show and its main character beth harmon.

It's an american mid-century modern design featuring a chess set.

...and look up on the ceiling...gigantic chess pieces just like harmon envisions in drug fueled visions on the show.

The show came out last year on netflix.

It's based on a 1983 novel by walter tevis.

### see the suprising sign that more people are heading back to the office.

And.... why airlines are telling passengers they will have a little less emotional support when they fly.

L3: still ahead white line one line two next 10 days here's the temperature outlook for the next 10 days.

Weather reopen :adlibon: jason wraps :adliboff: you can now take an f-d-a authorized covid-19 test from c1 3 the comfort of your own home.

L3: consumer news white fda approve at home test on amazon a coronavirus testing kit is now available on amazon dot com.

The food and drug administration gave emergency use authorization for the test last month.

One kit is currently available for 110 dollars or you can get a 10-pack for one thousand dollars.

You send the test off to a los angeles-based lab with prepaid shipping.

According to amazon's website, the turnaround time is between 24 to 72 hours after the sample is received.

L3: consumer news white report: americans are buying cars again car buying in the u-s is revving up again.

That's according to general motors, g-m is the country's largest automaker and is typically a bellwether for industry trends.

Buyers deserted the showrooms at the beginning of the pandemic last spring.

But g-m says its consumer sales have now returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The pace of the recovery is a surprise for many experts, who did not forecast such a quick comeback.

It could also be an indication that less people are working from home and heading back to the office.

L3: consumer news white google employees form trade union employees at google have launched a new trade union.

The alphabet workers union has more than 225 engineers and other workers as members... but that's a drop in the bucket compared to the company's total workforce of more than 260-thousand.

But this isn't the traditional union.

It has no collective bargaining power and can not negotiate salaries.

Instead... the union will likely tackle issues like business practices and ethics.

In 20-18... more than 20-thousand google employees protested the company's handling of sexual harassment complaints.

A google spokesperson says the company plans to continue engaging directly with its employees.

L3: consumer news white samsung expected to unveil galaxy s21 jan.

14th samsung smart phone is expected to unveil its latest galaxy s-21 smartphone next week.

In an invite sent to the media... you can see a smartphone inside a cube with the title "welcome to the everyday epic."

The new phone is expected to be unveiled on january 14th.... which is about a month earlier than expected.

L3: consumer news white american airlines changes service animal policies american airlines is changing its service animal policy.

Starting next week, the airline will no longer allow emotional support animals.

The change is being made to comply with new department of transportation regulations.

Alaska airlines was the first to ban emotional support animals.

American says starting january 11th it won't allow travel for animals that don't meet that definition.

One day after announcing her death... actress tanya roberts' publicist says she is actually alive.

Ahead... how he says he got it something so big... so wrong.

Mandy williamson: today on mom (soft music) hey, i'm alec.

My name's kaleb.

Is everything okay?

I don't like hospitals.

This isn't just a hospital.

This is a special place.

Come with me.

This is the place.

- where i can play games with my grandparents.

This is the place where i make thohohe shot.

This is the place where kids-- - learn how to walk down stairs.

I get it!

This is where kids get to be kids!

Yes!

This is shriners hospitals for children.

And this special place is only possible because of the monthly support of people just like you.

When you give at loveshriners.org, you'll be joining thousands of other caring people who give just $19 a month to change these kids' lives.

Because of shriners hospitals for children, i can do things i never thought were possible.

Like riding my bike.

Cooking!

Breaking boards, ha!

When you give 63 cents a day we'll send you this adorable love to the rescue blanket as a thank you and a reminder of the love you gave to a kid just like me!

Because of people like you shriners hospitals for children is able to make an everyday miracle happen for kids like me.

Gracias.

Merci.

Thank you very much.

Did you know there is a shriners hospital for children, right here in lexington?

Please call or go to loveshriners.org to give.

C1 3 mandy williamson: today on mom to mom, we've got a very creative way to help your kids learn how to save their money.

When it comes to educating our kids about money, we don't really know where to start.

That's why these spend, save, share jars are the perfect way to go.

So let's talk about spending.

Sometimes our kids come to us and they're like, "can we have some candy?

Can we have all these small little things at the store?"

Well, this is a perfect way to do that.

They can put some money away in their little spend jar.

Then there's save.

If there's something that they want to save up for, i don't know, a ps5, this is the best way to do that.

They can put a little bit away each time they get some money.

And then share.

This one's probably my favorite.

Anytime they have a birthday party they need to go to, or maybe a charity that they want to donate some money to, they could take money out of their share jar.

So it helps them learn a little bit about money, where they need to put it, and they value things a lot better when they actually do stuff like this.

I personally love this idea.

But since you have three jars, you don't want them being knocked off the counter or wherever they're going to be stored.

So you can find a really cool box at either any craft store, or if you just happen to have one lying around your house, like i did, it's great to put these in.

Then i went and got these fun stickers at the craft store as well.

And if you really want to personalize it, you can put their name on it.

I happen to have these letters just hanging around, so i can take them off, put them on the box with his name on it.

And that way, he knows this is his spend, save, share box.

As parents, we are the biggest influences on our kids.

That's why these jars are the best tool to help your kids learn how to spend, save and share.

Parents, if you've got a great, awesome way that you try with your kids, we'd love to hear about it.

You can always post it to our facebook page, and we'll see you on the next mom to mom.

Fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts january 5, 2021 $432 million tonight $410 million wednesday actress tanya roberts is not c1 3 dead... as previously reported.

L3: entertainment news white report: tanya roberts still alive her publicist says her long-time partner was notified by cedars- sinai hospital monday morning she's actually in critical condition.

On sunday night.... lance o'brien told roberts' publicist he was so distraught.... he left the hospital thinking it would be the last time he saw roberts.

As he was doing an interview monday morning.... the hospital called him with the news roberts was still alive.

Her publicist says roberts has been in the hospital since december 24th... when she collapsed at home after walking her dogs.

Roberts is best known for her roles in the james bond film "a view to a kill," and on t-v in "charlie's angels" and "that 70s show."

L3: entertainment news white alex trebek's final episodes air this week the final episodes with host alex trebek are airing this week.

Trebek recorded five episodes before his death in early november... after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The shows began to air monday... and will run through friday.

The final episode will feature a special tribute to trebek.

The show is slated to resume next week with guest host and former jeopardy champion ken jennings.

L3: entertainment news white actress emma stone pregnant congratulations are in order for actress emma stone.

She has announced she is expecting her first child with husband, "s-n-l" writer and director dav mccary.

Stone and mccary tied the knot last year, after being together for over two years.

The 32-year-old actress is best known for her role in the movie "la la land", which earned her an oscar and a golden globe.

Be sure to stay with us.... your top stories of the day are c1 3 temperatures, and what you can expect over the next six hours.

Jason wraps :adliboff: now at 6... l3: coming up white legislative session begins kentucky c1 3 now at 6... l3: coming up white legislative session begins kentucky lawmakers get to work...with limiting the governor's powers a priority both in and out of the capitol.

L3: coming up white hateful stickers alex: "dozens of stickers were illegally placed on businesses downtown... i'll tell you what makes these stickers stand out."

L3: coming up white large amount of women leaving workforce and why a staggering amount of women are leaving the workforce...in kentucky and across the country.

Echo pkg: "it only took about two weeks and i was like, this has to stop."

### welcome in.

I'm tom kenny.

And i'm veronica jean seltzer.

It's the first day of the 20-21 legislative session in frankfort.... and republican lawmakers are making it clear limiting the governor's executive powers in a state emergency is a priority this session.

That's tonight's top story at six boxes:2x1 abc 36 news frankfort location three location four abc 36's bobbi mcswine joins us live from frankfort... and bobbi.... limiting the scope of the governor's powers in an emergency was the first issue brought up in the senate today.

L3 bobbi:live top story white the senate and the house both convened today at noon, and... in the senate.... the first two bills brought up involved the governor's emergency powers.

L3: top story white executive powers focus on first day of 2021 legislative session frankfort republican lawmakers have been looking to limit governor andy beshear's emergency powers in wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

They criticize beshear for not asking for their input before issuing dozens of executive orders to stop the spread of the virus.

The first bill filed in the senate today would limit any executive orders from the governor to 30 days...after that time, the general assembly would have to meet in a special session to approve an extension.

It would also ban the governor from issuing a new executive order relating to the same emergency without legislative approval.

Republicans say senate bill two deals with section 13-a of the constitution... which allows the governor to issue executive orders during a state emergency.

L3: top story white sen.

Danny carroll (r) paducah l3: top story white sen.

Morgan mcgarvey (d) louisville "as a leader, when you go forward and what you're selling a policy or selling a plan you try to gain a consensus with those that are in management level that are decision makers.

The governor made no effort to do that whatsoever."

"we should have learned some lessons - that we are all in this together - to be able to see what other people are ensuring and what some people are ensuring on a daily basis."

L3 bobbi:live top story white lawmakers return to the capitol tomorrow and are expected to begin tackling another priority during this shortened session... passing a one-year budget.

Live in frankfort... bobbi mcswine... abc 36 news.

Ots image:right coronavirus in ky coronavirus 5.jpg in today's coronavirus update for kentucky...the governor says the state had its highest number of people vaccinated against the virus in a single day at more than six- thousand...and the lowest number of new cases for a tuesday in weeks.

Fs vo bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky source: office of the governor new cases: 1,781 total cases: ... the governor reported 1,781 new cases...bringing the state total since march to 280,924.

There were 23 new deaths which pushes the total number of deaths to 2,772.

The positivity rate is high and up from monday...today coming in at 11- point-4 percent.

Ots image:left lexington covid-19 cases coronavirus 5.jpg lexington now has more than 24,000 cases.

Fs vo bullets:no lexington covid-19 cases source: lexington-fayette county health department new cases: 2 ... the health department reports 204 new cases... which bumps up the overall number of cases since the start of the pandemic in march to 24,132.

There were no new deaths.... leaving the total number of people in the city who have died at 163.

Fayette county's board of education is meeting right now trying to figure out when students will return to the classroom.

Abc 36's chelsea smith is in the studio with more.

Fayette county students return to remote learning thursday.

As has been the case since the pandemic hit last march...some families want their kids back in class....others want to keep their children at home learning online.

No decision from the school board yet tonight...but previously the district announced it will implement what it calls the "in-person learning matrix" and evaluate the spread of covid-19 in the county to determine when students will return to the classroom.

Whenever kids do return to class...families will still have the choice to keep their children at home learning online.

Based on comments posted to our abc 36 facebook page...some parents don't think it's safe right now to return kids to the classroom while others want it to happen because their children are struggling with online learning.

In studio... chelsea smith... abc 36 news.

Stickers showed up this weekend in downtown lexington with a subtle look...but a big message community leaders say is hurtful and designed to tear people apart.

Abc 36's alex king shows you why.

Alex: "police says these stickers may be difficult to remove... either way people have seen them and now they're left feeling hurt."

Nat: "we all need to raise our voices and stand with each other."

Community leaders noticed these stickers popping up downtown over the weekend... illegally placed on businesses.

They don't look like much...just a message in small print...but scan them...and a list of podcasts come up...with titles like "the jewish problem" and "marriage and white survival".

Rabbi-shlomo litvin posted on social media encouraging people to speak out and against them.

Litvin: "it takes you to a website that has a series of mostly incoherent anti- semitic bigoted rants about the holocaust, about jews in general, about how the governments been controlled.

Various conspiracy incoherent ramblings and split up into different topics."

Rabbi litvin says this isn't the first time these particular stickers have shown up.

He says change doesn't just happen... just because it's a new year doesn't mean we won't see this type of behavior... he says microchange is how people make a difference.

Litvin: "you have anti- semites attacking jewish education in new york, you have jewish student center was burnt down in delaware, jews are attacked in the streets of miami.

This is a national problem, this isn't a kentucky problem, but we in lexington kentucky also need to face it."

Rabbi litvin says although this hurts... the community support he continues to see is what helps him and others stay strong and inspired.

Alex: "police say they are investigating this and we will continue to update you as we learn any new information.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news."

L3 austin: white for the first time in over a month..

The kentucky wildcats are coming off of a win.

Tonight..

They'll look to make it to make it two in a row..

As they take on vandy.

One area to keep an eye on tonight is the team's confidence.

Two weeks ago..

Coach cal mentioned how him getting ejected in last year's arkansas game helped enpower his team.

Cal basically hinted that he'd need to do it again with this group..

And he did mid-way through the second half against mississippi state.

As it turns out..

That..

Plus dontaie allen going off..

Was exactly what the kentucky needed as they headed into sec play.

Coming up later in sports..

Is dontaie allen suddenly kentucky's go-to scorer?

From rupp arena..

C1 3 austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

The coronavirus pandemic.... dealing a devasting blow to many... but one group that's been hit particulalry hard... working mothers.

Ahead... hear from kentucky mothers.... who say the pandemic forced them to choose between their careers and their children.

Next 10 days here's the temperature outlook for the next 10 days.

Right now it's time for some local steals and deals.

Here's lisa robertson.

C1 3 lsad calming heat script i have, interestingly enough, one of my new favoritethings.

This is calming heat by sharper image.

And it does so much more than aregular heating pad, and at first, i thought "yeah, yeah, yeah," andthen i tried it and i went "oh yeah, yeah, yeah."

So here' thedeal.

Number one, it's a heating pad, right?

If you have achesand pains, you overdid it, your back, your shoulders, your knees, right?

There'snothing better than a heating pad, but most heating pads just kinda sit there.this one drapes over, and it has a weight.

It's filled with these weighted clay beads so the heatreally absorbs, and it just--you feel the heat so much more.

It makes such a difference.

And i love that.

But italso has-- wait for it, 'cause here's the cool part... massage.

Now i have three different settings for heat,three different settings for massage, and by the way, automatic timer turnoffs for the massage and the heat soyou're good with safety.

Because of the fact that it's a great size, when you put it over your shoulder, it covers a lot ofyour shoulder.

If you put it on your back, it covers a lot of your back.

When i put it on my lap, down my legs when i'm watchingtv, it covers a lot of space.

So this is one of those things that can just be calming and soothing at the end of along day.

Or just because it's that zen moment, when it's cold outside and you're toasty, warm, andmassaged inside.

It's calming heat by sharper image, i love the concept, andby the way, 20% off on localsteals.com :adlibon: jason wraps there have been a lot of troubling employment num c1 3 jason lindsey has a son is said here's a look alive look a many different locations of these views are courtesy of the transportation cabinet hobart frankfurt i 64 morehead cloudy right now same thing alumni 75 there's us 60 at frankfurt a c1 3 19 one 119 excuse me a pine mountain and there's the mountain parkwa it's late is your traveling around about tonight expect a mostly cloudy sky alive look right down to our bluegrass car navigator skyview onto the hamburg area shows you what interstate 19 one 119 excuse me a pine mountain and there's the mountain parkway it's late is your traveling around about tonight expect a mostly cloudy sky alive look right down to ou bluegrass care navigator skyvie onto the hamburg area shows you what interstate 25 looks like a it kind of the air into metal were boulevard air into metal were blvd., ottawa boulevard open over the interstate of course but you get the point busy out there this evening as many people are getting off wor it 613 and 340 right now in danville 330 right now in the lexington area also 33 over in jackson 36 in williamsburg here's a look at your playgroun c1 3 by tomorrow when you wake up and head out the door expect similar whether a mostly cloudy sky, chili to see more sunshine tomorrow afte taking the kids the playground and what you witnessed today northwest went anywhere between 5 to 10 mph live hd radar shows you're not tracking anything significant maybe a little bit of a winter mix in the higher elevations from west liberty to jackson to hazard or eastern kentucky here's a look at the track of all of the rain from earlier today and beyond continues to move across west virginia and virginia sunshine or lisa clearing sky knocking a our back door you'll notice tha from bowling green to paducah over toward evansville when we finally see it here in central and eastern kentucky teacher cass will help me help you plan for tomorrow.

It is a clock in the morning that's breakfast time for some of you may be to grab a bite to eat at about lunch time and you'll notice th mix of sun and clouds in temperatures and 30s by supper time dinner time whatever you want to call it still a mostly cloudy sky i am expecting more sunshine by saturday but until then the rest of this week mostly cloudy and cooler than normal on some days of normal- this time in years 41 the weather system will impact southern sections on friday the rest of us another weather make monday into tuesday 43 on z3z3zvzv zuz z1616fz y3y3uyzvuy y y1616fyfy c1 3 the coronavirus pandemic... but few as troubling as the numbers involving one group... working mothers.

Statistics show the pandemic has driven more than two million mothers out of the workforce... an exodus experts say could set back the u-s economy... families... and gender equity for decades to come.

Abc 36 news producer echo gamel spoke to two mothers who quit their jobs... one a state lawmaker... hoping to help mothers get back into the workforce and stay in.

Courtesy txt:courtesy: sarah sarah mattingly left full-time job during pandemic to care for her children courtesy txt:courtesy: sarah mattingly number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic white anna baumann deputy director, kentucky center for economic policy courtesy txt:courtesy: sarah mattingly mattingly left full-time job during pandemic to care for her children courtesy txt:courtesy: white rep.

Josie raymond (d) louisville courtesy txt:courtesy: rep.

Josie raymond l3: abc 36 news white record number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic l3: abc 36 news white rep.

Josie raymond (d) louisville abc 36 news white record number of mothers leave workforce during pandemic sarah mattingly was a physical therapist in winchester for 16 years.

"i loved being a physical therapist.

I loved serving our community.

I loved where i worked.

I love the people i worked with."

In september...about six months into the pandemic... mattingly put in her 30-days notice at work... the same month a staggering 865,000 women in the u-s left the workforce, according to the bureau of labor statistics.

Mattingly says she left a job she loves for something she loves far more.... her children.

"i knew because i never wanted to leave my job."

According to the kentucky center for economic policy... research shows... when the pandemic forced daycares and schools to close... families took on an additional 27 hours of child care a week because of the shutdowns... with women handling a majority of it.

The center says statistics show twice as many women as men left their jobs because childcare issues brought on by the pandemic.

"as a result of this strain of taking on so much responsibility, that's forced some women to reduce their work hours or some women to quit work altogether."

That's the situation mattingly found herself in.

She says.... with her husband working out of town five days a week... she came home from her full-time job only to begin a second one.... educating her three children.

"it only took about two weeks and i was like, this has to stop, i just cannot maintain it."

State representative josie raymond is also a mother of three who suddenly found it impossible to juggle it all.

Raymond left her full-time job at the university of louisville in the spring to care for her children.

"it's time for us to stop making people think that we are superwomen, to stop making it look so easy.

It's really hard."

Raymond kept her other job.... representing her constituents in frankfort.

Last year... she became the first woman to give birth while serving in the statehouse and often had her newborn by her side during the legislative session.

Raymond says..... even before the pandemic put a spotlight on the lack of support for working mothers... she was pushing for policies like paid family leave, affordable childcare and pre-k for all three and four year olds in the state.

Now... she says additional policies are needed from lawmakers and employers to get mothers back into the workforce.... including creating more training and educational opportunities that provide a direct path to employment and allowing for more flexible work environments.

"it's time for us to say there are some of the changes were could make that would make life easier for working moms and make our communities and our state stronger."

Raymond.... like mattingly.... says she plans to return to a full-time job once the pandemic is over and schools reopen .

"it's going to take a long time to get hundreds of thousands of women across kentucky back into the workforce but that's where they want to be."

Echo gamel... abc 36 news.

Representative raymond has sponsored four bills this legislative session aimed at helping working mothers... two for parental leave... one for child care assistance and another for pre- school education.

One former basketball cat is off to a hot start in the n-b-a as a rookie.

Hear from new knicks guard immanuel quickley in a moment.

As for the current cats, they return to rupp arena tonight for the first time in a month.

We will preview kentucky versus vanderbilt coming up in sports.

You know it's been a historically bad season for the c1 3 when it's january..

And their look for their first two game win streak of the season.

But..

That's where we're at..

The cats have a good chance in doing so tonight..

As they take on vandy.

Abc 36's austin miller is at rupp arena..

Austin..

What can we expect from the cats as they look to build off that mississippi state win.

Bryan..

Confidence has been theme for over a month now.

If they could just get a win..

The confidence would build and maybe lead to a breakthrough.

While it's too early to say if saturday night's was the turning point of the season..

Kentucky may have found an answer to some of their offensive troubles.

Of course we're talking about dontaie allen..

Who solid blue fans were demanding get his shot..

Until turning blue in the face.

By now..

We all know what happened.

Allen exploded for 23 points..

And lit it up from outside.

Chances are..

Dontaie will get plenty of run again tonight.

Point guard devin askew says having a shooter like dontaie on the floor..

Just takes the pressure off of c1 3 everyone.

Tip-off for tonight's game is set for 7 pm.

Be sure to tune in tonight at 11..

For highlights and reaction.

From rupp arena..

Austin miller..

Abc 36 sports.

The kentucky women's basketball team picked up two huge wins last week against top-15 teams. their reward?

They will face two top-10 teams this week.

That will start on thursday as the cats travel to college station to face #8 texas a&m.

On sunday, they return to memorial coliseum for #5 south carolina.

Both games will be a chance for head coach kyra elzy and her cats...which includes now s-e-c player of the week rhyne howard...to once again measure themselves against a top team in the nation.

New york knick fans...or should i say kentucky knick fans...they have four former cats on their c1 3 roster...are already starting to fall in love with immanuel quickley.

What's not to love though right?

Solid blue fans know what he brings to the table.

Last night though...quickley showed what he can do.

He had a career-high 16 points off the bench.

He entered the game late in the 3rd and didn't check out until the game was in hand.

So...was quickley nervous being a rookie playing in only his third game?

Fs lotto mm:jackpot amounts january 5, 2021 $432 million tonight $410 million wednesday :adlibon: c1 3 scratch-a-4cast here's your kentucky lottery scratch-a-4cast c1 3 courtesy txt:courtesy: nanang mrikah ..

L3: abc 36 news white mysterious monolith appears in kentucky prestonsburg a viewers shared this video with us.... showing the mysterious statue in prestonsburg..

He says it's on a grassy field.... near a retail store called "the grey area."

The first sighting of the monolith was in utah back in november.

Since then... it's appeared around the world...but no one appears to know where it came from..

The one in utah disappeared so the question is: will 'this' one stick around or will it too, vanish without a trace?

If you've taken a selfie with it, you can share your photos with us on our facebook page 'abc 36'..

Just drop it in the comments.

:adlibon: scratch-a-4cast here's your kentucky lottery scratch-a-4cast for the next three days.

That's all the time we have world news tonight with david muir is next with the countdown to the georgia senate runoff election results and covid-19 hospitalizations hitting > tonight, breaking news.

The historic election unfolding right now.

The battle for georgia and control of the u.s. senate.

The eyes of the nation tonight focused on georgia now.

The two senate runoff elections and voters there know this is about much more than georgia.

The control of the senate in their hands, the future of president-elect joe biden's agenda.

If both democratic candidates win, the party will have control of congress and the white house.

If just one of the republicans win, they keep control of the senate.

Steve osunsami standing by in georgia with what we know so far.

> all of this tonight as president trump puts new pressure on vice president mike pence to do something about what will then play out on wednesday.

Congress set to make it official, president-elect joe biden's victory.

The president saying that the vice president has the power to reject the electors.

But tonight here, can the vice president really do that?

And what our jon karl has learned about pence's plan, at least right now.

> the headline late today.

No charges.

The ken snow that, wisconsin, d.a.

Decides no charges will be filed against the police officer who shot jacob blake in the back, leaving him paralyzed.

The d.a.'s explanation tonight and the family now responding.

> america's hospitals in crisis tonight, what some ambulances, paramedics have now been told.

If they're carrying patients they don't think they can save.

That if they can't be revived in a certain amount of time, they should not be brought to the e.r.

In arizona, the highest rate of infections in the country, patients driving up to six hours to find and icu bed.

In florida tonight, waiting for vaccinations.

Americans, seniors waiting in lines overnight to get vaccinated.

Some waiting hours just to make an appointment.

And tonight, this man's message, his regret and his plea as he struggles from his hospital bed.

> in the uk tonight, we're live.

The lockdown now going into effect.

What they're seeing right now