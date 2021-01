Family searching for answers in hit-and-run that killed their father

TURN THEMSELVES IN.

FOX 40'SBRIDGETTE BJORLO TALK TO THEMTODAY AND BRINGS US THEIRCALLS FOR JUSTICE.THE SEASON OF TOGETHERNESSENDS IN HEARTBREAK FOR ONENORTHERN CALIFORNIA FAMILY.ONE FATHER OF 2 TONY LO LOSTHIS LIFE IN A HIT AND RUN ONEDAY AFTER CHRISTMAS, YOU KNOWYOU ALWAYS KNOW YOUR PARENTSARE GOING TO GO SOME DAY, BUTYOU DON'T.YOU THINK YOU HAVE TIME YOUSEEM TO BE ABLE TO SAY THATTHINK WILL BE WITH THEM WHENIT HAPPENS.YOU KNOW IT'S HIGH NOTES.LIKE A REAL LIFE NIGHTMARE.INVESTIGATORS SAY THE 54YEAR-OLD HAD BEEN WALKINGALONG PFD ROAD IN RURAL PLACERCOUNTY WHEN THIS WHITE SUVBELIEVED TO BE A DODGE DURANGOHIT HIM SO THEY VIDEO FROM ANEARBY BUSINESS SHOWS THEDRIVER GETTING OUT TO SEE WHATTHEY HAD DONE.ONLY TO HOP BACK IN THEIRCAR AND TAKE OFF JUST LEAVINGTHAT ON THE SIDE OF THE ROADAND LOOK AT HIM.AND LITERALLY SEE HEAR ANDDECIDE THAT HE NEEDS TO LOOKAT AND NOT EVEN CALL OR.

NOTEVEN ANONYMOUS CALL THATPERSON HOUSE TO HOUSE TO FACEWITH BATED NOW TONY'SCHILDREN, CHRISTOPHER ANDKIMBERLY ARE CALLING ON THEDRIVER TO TAKE RESPONSIBILITYFOR THE LIFE THEY STOLE ANDI'M HOPING THE.THE PERSON WHO DID THIS.YOU KNOW UNDERSTANDS WHAT ITWOULD BE LIKE IS SOMEBODY IFTHIS HAPPENED TO HIM ANDSOMEBODY.LEFT HIS FATHER.

I DESERVEAN ANSWER NO, I WOULDN'T WISHTHIS ON ANYBODY NOT EVEN.

MYWORST ENEMY.SO THAT THEY CAN ENTER THENEW YEAR WITH A PIECE OFCLOSURE AND A MEMORY OF THEIRDAD.THEY WILL NEVER FADE YOUWHAT IT IS NOT JUST OURFATHER, HE WAS ONE OF THOSEPEOPLE THAT KIND OF MADEFRIENDS WITH ALMOST EVERYSINGLE PERSON.

HE WAS THE ONETHAT PEOPLE WOULD GO TO FORHELP HE WAS THE ONE THATPEOPLE.WE'LL GO TO IF THEY NEEDEDANYTHING AND SHE WOULD GIVE