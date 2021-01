Fans perform 'yagya' for Sourav Ganguly's speedy recovery

As BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is undergoing treatment in hospital after suffering mild heart attack, fans performed 'yagya' on Jan 03 in West Bengal's Siliguri for his speedy recovery.

Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata.

Ganguly's condition is stable right now.